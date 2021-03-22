New Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry has officially started building his coaching staff, and he’s bringing a former Nittany Lion back to Happy Valley.

Former Miami assistant Adam Fisher will join Shrewsberry as the associate head coach after spending the previous eight seasons with the Hurricanes, the team announced Monday.

Returning to where it all started 🦁 Nittany Nation, help us welcome alumnus Adam Fisher (@Coach_Afish) back to Happy Valley! 📰: https://t.co/vNDTauOuGK#WeAre pic.twitter.com/cDpH3IH5CH — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 22, 2021

Fisher served as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.

Fisher graduated from Penn State in 2006, and in his time there, he spent three seasons as the team’s head student manager and one season as a graduate manager.

He then went on to work under Jay Wright as a graduate manager at Villanova before serving as an assistant recruiting coordinator.

Fisher then spent two seasons as the director of basketball operations at Boston University before returning to his alma mater for the first time as video coordinator in 2011.

He was then promoted to director of player development for the Nittany Lions in 2012 before moving on to Miami.

