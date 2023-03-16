Every NCAA Tournament, there’s always one team that busts brackets with an electric postseason run, embarking on a Cinderella journey destined for history books, and Penn State will be the team to do it in 2023.

Last year, it was the 15th-seeded Peacocks of Saint Peter’s with an upset over John Calipari’s Kentucky squad that featured Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe before cruising to the Elite 8.

The season before, 11th-seeded UCLA went from being one of the last four teams in the tournament and having to win a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, to coming just seconds away from an appearance in the National Championship game after suffering a close overtime loss to an undefeated Gonzaga group in 2021.

In 2018 behind motivation from Sister Jean, 11 seed Loyola Chicago earned a trip to the Final Four in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985 behind a trio of late-game, game-winning shots that blessed the Ramblers on their Cinderella run.

And how could we forget about Dunk City in 2013? The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles became the first 15 seed in the 64-team tournament to make the Sweet 16 en route to filling SportsCenter's top 10 plays with a myriad of high-flying dunks.

These teams are just a few of many to embark on bracket-busting runs, as the list goes on and on and on, but if history tends to repeat itself, at least one squad is destined to generate some madness in March.

Behind its “gritty, not pretty” mentality, Penn State has won eight of its last 10 matchups to earn its first appearance in the Big Dance since 2011, and like plenty of Cinderella stories before it, the blue and white is playing its best basketball when it matters most.

Whether it’s basketball, football, baseball or any other competitive sport, it’s all about getting hot at the perfect time, and right now, there’s no other unit across the country scorching like the Nittany Lions.

Since a tough loss to Rutgers on Feb. 26 where the blue and white surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half, it has played every game with a chip on its shoulder, ultimately finding itself just a 3-pointer away from its first Big Ten Tournament title in program history behind an upset-filled run in Chicago.

Penn State’s magical March hasn’t gone unnoticed across the country, and plenty of basketball analysts have it ticketed for a handful of wins in the NCAA Tournament. Most notably is former senior college basketball analyst for ESPN.com and current insider for the Big Ten Network Andy Katz.

Katz has the blue and white taking down 10th-seeded Texas A&M, second-seed Texas and sixth-seed Iowa State in the Sweet 16 before losing to fourth-seeded Indiana in a rematch of the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

Though the road to Houston will be a new challenge for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad, playing meaningful games is something it’s become accustomed to over the last few weeks.

From here on out, the blue and white is in a win-or-go-home situation, and it doesn’t want to return to Happy Valley anytime soon.

The Nittany Lions will have their hands full when they take on the Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, but they didn’t make all of this noise just to say they made the tournament — they want to win it all.

