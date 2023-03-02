Jalen Pickett has become no stranger to midseason honors over the 2022-23 season, and he added another to his collection.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Pickett one of 15 players to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, which recognizes the top players in college basketball.

One of just 15 players on the late season watch list for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year Trophy 👀🔗: https://t.co/Yjd8iAnEdH#WeAre | @JalenPickett7 pic.twitter.com/PpVsNPHTPI — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 2, 2023

Pickett is the only player in the country averaging over 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game.

Two weeks ago, he was named the National Player of the Week after averaging 36.5 points, eight assists and 5.5 rebounds per game across two games.

He was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Jan. 30.

