Penn State men’s basketball guard Dallion Johnson rises from bench to starting 5 through hard work

Penn State guard Dallion Johnson’s work ethic has never wavered throughout his basketball career.

Through junior high and high school, Johnson showed untapped potential and maturity beyond his age, his high school coach Terrell Ivory said.

Johnson’s dad, Wallace, knew his son possessed talent and knew he could play at the Division-I level by watching him in high school.

A visit to Penn State sealed Dallion’s recruiting process, committing to Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lion program in July 2019.

While he didn’t see much playing time as a freshman, fast forward to midway through the 2021-22 season, and the sophomore guard made his first of 14 straight-starts, playing some of the best basketball of his collegiate career.

Wallace said the first time he watched his son play basketball was when the latter was 5 years old at the YMCA, where he showed a commitment to the game from a young age.

“He just took to it and within a year is when I saw he was serious about it,” Wallace told The Daily Collegian. “He kind of had a knack, so he started playing up and with the older kids.”

Ivory, a college coach at the time, said he saw Dallion play for the first time at a YMCA in New Hampshire when he was in eighth grade and said it was “weird” going to watch a young kid play when he was used to scouting high school juniors and seniors.

Dallion’s shooting and ball-handling abilities stuck out to Ivory, but his biggest takeaway was his “poise” on the court.

“You could tell he just let the game come to him and wasn’t really nervous,” Ivory told the Collegian. “He never felt he was rattled by anything. You could tell he was going to be a really good high school player just by the way he carried himself and his demeanor on the court.”

Dallion started for four seasons under Ivory at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, which Ivory considered a rarity given the level of basketball his team plays at and against.

Nonetheless, Dallion proved he could handle the pressure every year, serving as a captain for three seasons, leaving the program as the all-time scoring leader with over 1,600 career points.

“His game was mature,” Ivory said. “He played older than he was, and he wasn’t afraid at that moment. He was strong enough and could play well enough to compete with some of the best players in our conference at the time.

“He had so much confidence, in a good way.”

Dallion played AAU basketball with MASS Rivals and attracted offers from Rutgers, as well as Ivory’s alma mater — Davidson — early in his recruiting process.

During summer 2018, heading into Dallion’s junior year of high school, Penn State and Chambers came calling.

“He called me on the phone, which was definitely one of the best experiences,” Dallion told the Collegian. “That’s what I had been working for my whole life.”

Ivory told his brother, Penn State men’s basketball alum Titus Ivory, about the player on his team being recruited by the Nittany Lions.

Titus earned All-Big Ten and Defensive Player of the Year honors during his time donning the blue and white while. He also helped the Nittany Lions reach their first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 45 years.

After learning about Dallion, Titus said he came to Massachusetts to run a basketball camp and enlisted Dallion as one of his assistants, helping Titus learn more about the future Nittany Lion.

“My younger brother said he had a really good kid from that area… he said he's a special kid,” Titus told the Collegian. “We worked out after camp and built a little relationship. He had a basketball IQ that was off the charts and a really good work ethic.”

Titus knew Dallion could potentially follow in his footsteps and don the blue and white, so he made himself a resource for Dallion and shared his experiences.

“I chose Penn State because it was a great school, academically and athletically,” Titus said. “I told him it was a special place. I told him to make his choice based on where he felt comfortable, but if he had anything to ask me, I would tell him the truth about the entire experience and why it was such a blessing to me.”

The community feel of his visit to Happy Valley was the “game-changer” in Dallion’s recruiting process, making Penn State stand out from the rest of his options.

“My parents and I were very impressed with everything,” Dallion said. “I knew that was probably going to be the one after we visited. The community over here was just different.”

Wallace knew his son wanted to play at the highest level possible — Penn State checked every box for Wallace and his wife, Cyndi, from athletic opportunities to academic support and a family ambience.

By spending time around academic counselors as well as the players and coaching staff at practice and dinner, Wallace noticed the respect everyone involved with the program had for each other, making it easy to support Dallion’s decision.

“We really didn’t know what to expect,” Wallace said. “When we got there, it didn’t let us down at all. We got a great feeling of a family atmosphere. We just got really good vibes, and Dallion did too. The school is just phenomenal.”

Dallion committed to Penn State on July 15, 2019, and capped off his high school basketball career by taking home the 2020 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Massachusetts before heading off to Happy Valley.

Penn State experienced a coaching change when Chambers resigned with Dallion’s freshman year approaching. The effects of the coronavirus were still impacting not only the blue and white but all of college basketball from canceled games to sidelined players.

In his first year with the Nittany Lions, Dallion saw 15 minutes of total action through just eight games, tallying five points and three rebounds in his limited playing time.

With his limited game action, testing positive for the coronavirus and falling behind in classes, Dallion’s freshman year turned into an uphill battle.

But through it all, Dallion didn’t quit on his dream.

“He was having a rough go of it,” Wallace said. “He’s a pretty mentally tough kid, and he didn’t show it a lot. His dream was to play, and he wasn’t, so it was tough. It was tough for us too because, obviously, you want your kid to succeed, and you want to feel like as a family he made the right choice.

“But at the same time, I told him everything takes time. Everybody’s journey is different. Keep your head up, keep working hard and good things will happen.”

Micah Shrewsberry took over Penn State’s program ahead of the 2021-22 season, and Dallion worked hard with Shrewsberry to get ahead for his sophomore year.

Dallion said his development increased during summer 2021, as he worked on “all aspects” of his game, particularly his defense, which he said was the “main thing” he needed to improve in order to see the court.

“He came in willing to work and get in the gym early with us,” Dallion said. “That was the big thing for me because I’ve been working hard all my life, and I like to live in the gym and just work on my game.”

Through the first 15 matchups of Shrewsberry’s inaugural season, Dallion saw double-digit minutes in just six games and went scoreless in seven of those contests.

However, Dallion’s work ethic prevailed when he notched his first appearance in the starting lineup on Jan. 31 against Iowa, a game Penn State won in double-overtime.

Dallion started every game for the rest of the season.

The sophomore erupted for a team-best and career-high 15 points on five 3-pointers, leading Penn State to a seven-point win over Northwestern on Feb. 25.

Wallace and the rest of Dallion’s family made the trip to the Bryce Jordan Center for the game against the Wildcats and saw Dallion play the best game of his collegiate career.

“It was beautiful,” Wallace said. “We were all just screaming, yelling and jumping up and down. It’s just so many emotions when they’re succeeding at what they love. Watching that was incredible.”

From playing sparingly as a freshman and at the beginning of his sophomore season to starting and playing consistent minutes, Dallion proved he could compete and find success at a high-level college by doing more than just draining a 3-pointer.

Dallion gained the confidence to drive the paint and either pull up for a shot or find an open teammate while also improving his defense.

“It’s just been a blessing and a great opportunity to be out there on the court,” Dallion said. “My family believed in me, and the coaching staff did as well.”

Dallion’s midseason success may have come out of nowhere to some Penn State fans, but it came as no surprise to those close to him.

“Not at all,” Terrell said. “I know how hard he works, and I know how disappointed he was that he wasn’t playing, but I also knew that he was going to handle that the right way. I’m glad he’s gotten the opportunity to show what he can do.”

“His work ethic probably set the standard for himself,” Titus said. “If he continues that habit and practice, I have no doubt he’ll continue to rise.”