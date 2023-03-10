In a battle of the big cats, Penn State outlasted Northwestern in the second overtime game by the two teams this season.

With a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on the line, it was a defensive battle, a pure war of attrition in which neither side gave an inch. After a taxing forty-five minutes of action, the Penn State defense stifled the Wildcats to pick up a 67-65 victory.

As the 10-seed Nittany Lions took on the two-seed Wildcats in front of a crowd favoring the home state squad, the physically imposing first half carried over into the second half, as the veterans for the blue and white took control.

Reaching the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2018, the battle-tested Nittany Lions relied on freshman Kanye Clary who posted 11 points and senior forward Seth Lundy who scored a team-high 16 points.

Despite an atypical shooting night from fifth-year guard Camren Wynter who was held in check by the Wildcats, fifth-year guards Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk helped to carry the load, tallying 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Picking up its fourth in a row, the blue and white posted one of its strongest defensive games of the season, forcing the Wildcats to a 31.8% mark from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

In a physically grueling start to the contest, consistent baskets were hard to come by for both teams, as both defenses showed off their ability to defend at a high level. With 11:10 to play in the first half, seventh-year forward Mikey Henn held all five points for Penn State but the Nittany Lions trailed 6-5.

The defensive battle raged on at the United Center, as both teams were active in the passing lanes, forcing turnovers with aggressive styles and making any offense a challenge. With just under eight minutes remaining in the opening half, Penn State held a 11-10 lead as Wynter found his mid-range shooting stroke.

As Northwestern senior guard Boo Buie struggled from the field and played a large portion of the first half with two fouls, the Wildcats were able to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and take a slim 18-17 lead with 3:38 to play.

In the closing stages of the first half, the back-and-forth affair continued, as four ties and six lead changes exemplified the seesaw nature of the contest. With a game-leading eight points, Buie guided the Wildcats to a 26-25 halftime lead as Pickett and Funk scored a combined six points.

Penn State came out firing in the second half, taking its largest lead of the game as freshman forward Kebba Njie dialed up his aggressiveness on the offensive glass, helping give Penn State a 31-28 lead four minutes into the second half.

As Northwestern quickly found itself in foul trouble, Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and redshirt senior guard Chase Audige was tasked with playing the remaining 15 minutes with three fouls. Funk took advantage, firing with efficiency from beyond the arc and draining from long distance to put the Nittany Lions ahead 41-36 with 11:55 to play.

As Buie and Audige were both on the bench for Chris Collins’ club, sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer reached double-digit points for the sixth straight game and brought the Wildcats down 45-43 with less than nine minutes left.

As the Wildcats took a slim lead, a long distance 3-pointer from Lundy was followed by a difficult layup from Pickett to put Penn State ahead 50-47 with 5:04 remaining in the second half.

In the final minutes of regulation, Northwestern turned to its veterans as they had time-after-time and the Wildcats were able to tie the back-and-forth affair, forcing overtime with the score 56-56.

As Wynter fouled out of the contest in the overtime period with the score knotted at 60-60, Lundy drained another crucial 3-pointer over a big Wildcat defender to put Penn State ahead 64-62. After a Buie miss, Pickett drained a pair of free throws to extend the lead.

In the closing stages of a hard-fought contest, Penn State locked down the Wildcats on the defensive end and made its free throws to extend its Big Ten Tournament run another day.

The Nittany Lions will take on the winner of Maryland and Indiana in the semifinals on Saturday.

