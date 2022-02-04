After a quick trip to Happy Valley that broke a 20-day gap between home contests, Penn State hits the road again to take on another ranked opponent behind enemy lines.

The Nittany Lions face off with a hot No. 11 Wisconsin squad on Saturday, marking the two team’s first meeting of the 2021-22 season.

The Badgers are headlined with their offensive weapon sophomore guard Johnny Davis, and alongside him is senior guard Brad Davison.

With the two of them, Wisconsin sits as the second-highest Big Ten team in the most recent AP Poll, trailing only the Purdue Boilermakers.

However, the defensive Penn State is coming off a double-overtime victory over Iowa that ended a three-game losing streak.

The scuffle in the Kohl Center will be a battle of offense against defense.

Here are the top storylines heading into the Nittany Lions’ road test with the Badgers.

Containing Johnny Davis

Penn State has faced some of the top talents in the Big Ten so far in the likes of Purdue’s guard Jaden Ivey, and Iowa’s forward Keegan Murray, but it has yet to see Wisconsin’s Davis.

Davis is projected within the top-10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaging the second-most points per game in the conference with 21.4.

For the Badgers, Davis has been the offensive workhorse, dropping 37 points against then-No. 3 Purdue and 30 points early in the season against now-No. 6 Houston.

The sophomore has one of the highest ceilings in offensive production Penn State has needed to defend all season.

In past games, the Nittany Lions have put junior forward Seth Lundy on the opposition’s best playmakers, and this may be the case again come Saturday.

The last time Lundy defended against a high-powered guard was when Penn State hosted Purdue at the beginning of Big Ten play.

Lundy held the Boilermakers’ Ivey to just 12 points, which is under his season average of 17 points per game.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Carrying momentum

Penn State is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season in the double-overtime matchup with Iowa.

The Nittany Lions were previously on a three-game losing streak heading into the clash with the Hawkeyes in Happy Valley.

The blue and white ended that streak and is now headed into Madison back at .500, looking to get above that mark for the fifth time this season.

Against Iowa, Penn State’s offense was clicking on all cylinders, with five players finishing in double-digit points.

The real key to the Nittany Lions’ offense was Lundy starting to get out of his slump that saw him produce back-to-back games in the single digits.

However, the forward finished the first half with 12 points, one point shy of his last two games’ point total combined.

Along with Lundy, fifth-year senior John Harrar posted a career-high 19 points in the contest, and those points also came with 10 boards.

Penn State’s offense has been up and down all season, but against Iowa, the offensive end looked sharp and will be needed facing an explosive Wisconsin team.

Playing on the road

After one game at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State is hopping back on the bus to head to Madison.

This season, the Nittany Lions have not fared well away from home, winning two games — one at Northwestern and one in the Emerald Coast Classic against Oregon State.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, has lost just two home games all season to now-No. 13 Michigan State and No. 15 Providence, which took place earlier in the season.

When the Nittany Lions play on the road, they struggle to get things going offensively.

During Penn State’s tilt with Indiana in Assembly Hall, its offense shot 33%, which tied for its worst on the season.

The only other time the blue and white shot that bad was in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes.

When Penn State is offensively sound on the road, like it was against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions can get back on track away from their home floor with a win under their belts.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT