Penn State dealt with its share of grueling road contests and mishaps throughout the 2021-22 season.

From a coronavirus outbreak to travel issues getting to Madison for their matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday, the Nittany Lions haven’t had it easy in Micah Shrewsberry’s inaugural season as head coach.

The heat of the Big Ten season is upon Shrewsberry and his team, though, which means the blue and white must stay focused on the second half of the season.

“You have to be ready to just play no matter what happens,” Shrewsberry said. “You’ve got to be prepared for anything. Our guys did a great job of not panicking. We didn’t go in making any excuses.”

In its next outing, Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday to host Michigan at 9 p.m.

The Wolverines’ leading scorer in Hunter Dickinson averages 18.1 points per game and shoots 60.3% from the field, good enough for fifth and third in the Big Ten, respectively.

The 7-foot-1 center takes his game directly to the paint rather than shooting mid-range jumpers or 3-pointers.

Forward John Harrar keyed in on Dickinson’s strengths in preparation for Tuesday’s matchup, noting it takes physical and mental strength to match up with the Alexandria, Virginia, native.

“I’ve got to go eat two dinners tonight,” Harrar said. “Once he crosses that 3-point line, offensively, he’s got to feel my body. He can’t just walk down to the block, and then I start fighting him.”

Harrar, though, mentioned the importance of a complete team effort on defense to keep Dickinson and the rest of Michigan’s contributors at bay.

Graduate student Eli Brooks and freshman Caleb Houstan round out the Wolverines’ offensive attack, averaging 11.7 and 10.5 points per game, respectively, showcasing the maize and blue’s potent mix of returning players and newcomers.

The blue and white regularly make games difficult for key offensive threats on the opposition, such as Purdue’s Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

Harrar cited his team’s strong defensive showing against Edey, specifically, where the Boilermaker found himself on the bench in foul trouble, playing nine minutes and finishing with six points and six rebounds.

The fifth-year senior said he knows the Nittany Lions must repeat such performances against Dickinson in order to come away with a win.

“Against Zach Edey, they did a great job of ball pressure then. If their man was in the corner and he’s posting up, they’re long in their gap,” Harrar said. “I think it comes down to ball pressure and doing the early work against an All-American like Hunter Dickinson.”

Dickinson also leads the maize and blue with an average of 7.9 rebounds per game, good enough for eighth in the conference — he trails Harrar who ranks second with 9.5 boards per game.

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Nittany Lions hit the road once again to face Minnesota on Saturday for their 13th Big Ten matchup of the 2021-22 season.

Jamison Battle and Payton Willis lead the Gophers with averages of 16.9 and 16.7 points per night, respectively, but they thrive when shooting.

While Willis leads the Big Ten with a 43.1% 3-point shooting percentage, Minnesota’s top-eight scorers shoot over 40% from the field.

The Nittany Lions continue to slow down opposing teams’ offense and force their opponents to play at their pace, which they’ll need to do on the road in Minneapolis.

