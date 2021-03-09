Penn State’s late push to close out the Big Ten regular season has put the team in a considerably better position.

For starters, the Nittany Lions will get a first-round matchup against the team with the worst record in the Big Ten: Nebraska.

From there, they will be slated to take on a Wisconsin team they have already defeated once this season, should they get past the Cornhuskers.

While Nebraska might be the lowest seed in the tournament, the Cornhuskers have already defeated Penn state once this season and essentially mathematically eliminated the team’s chances at an at-large ticket to the big dance.

The blue and white was able to get revenge in the team’s second showdown of the season with the Cornhuskers, capturing a three-point win behind 29 points from Myreon Jones.

But the biggest problem Penn State had in that game was defending Nebraska’s star guard Teddy Allen, who went for 41 points on 16-for-24 shooting.

However, a recent turn of events has led to Allen leaving the program, something that will make game-planning for this matchup considerably different for Ferry and his staff.

“Their offense has been playing so much better now that he’s not there. The ball moves, it's not sticking, they become much harder to defend and they've had some wins,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “They’re still a good team even without Teddy, so I know our guys respect them.”

Filling the void left by Allen for the Cornhuskers will likely be junior guard Trey McGowens and senior guard Kobe Webster.

McGowens, a Pittsburgh transfer, has averaged over 10 points per game this season but went for 17 last time Penn State and Nebraska met in late February.

Webster has come on strong to close out the regular season, scoring 17 and 23 in the Cornhuskers’ final two games.

Some keys to success for Penn State will be establishing an offensive rhythm and finding open threes.

Penn State has been wildly inconsistent on offense lately, facing double-digit deficits in many games due to shooting slumps and big runs by its opponents before storming back with a run of its own.

And Ferry has focused on finding some consistency on the attack to come away with the win.

“Runs happen in basketball games, that’s what they are, but we're also a team that has the ability to make up points quickly, which is what makes us dangerous,” Ferry said. “I'd love to be more consistent, but it's how this team is built. It's who we are and I think we've done a good job of playing to our strengths.”

It’s no secret at this point in the season Penn State lives and dies by the three.

The Nittany Lions attempt the most long balls per game in the conference and make the second-most behind only Iowa.

Nebraska currently sits atop the conference in defending long-distance attempts, allowing opponents to shoot only 31% from behind the arc.

Yet there is a big question many fans have heading into the game — how will sophomore forward Seth Lundy play?

The former Roman Catholic High School star is coming off his second-highest scoring output of the season. Lundy dropped 31 points on a Maryland team that has the No. 2 defense in the conference.

Lundy has had an up and down season, posting six games in which he scored 16 or more points — but has also put up nine games where he scored five or fewer points.

And with a make-or-break coming up Wednesday, Ferry sees his sophomore forward making an impact in the postseason.

“He floated into practice today. He’s playing with great confidence, as he should be. He played tremendously the other night and people are gonna be focused on him,” Ferry said. “That’s what happened in the beginning of the year when he went off.

“I think Seth has found the niche where he’s feeling comfortable and he's feeling confident.”

