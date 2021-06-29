The Micah Shrewsberry era has begun at Penn State, and it’s only a matter of time before we see the new-look Nittany Lions.

If there’s one word to describe the past year of Penn State basketball, it’s “change.” With six former players leaving and four newcomers joining the team, the transfer portal has been the program's worst enemy and best friend at the same time.

It’s clear Shrewsberry has some serious work to do to make this squad competitive again, but Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the new transfers offer some significant intrigue going into the 2021-22 season.

Let’s take a look at former Western Michigan forward Greg Lee, who averaged 13 points per game on 50.4% shooting for the 2021 season.

While Lee has certainly provided efficient scoring, there are some aspects of his game to be critical of.

The transfer will now be competing in the Big Ten — a much stronger conference than his former home, the Mid-American Conference. His performance this past season against perennial basketball powerhouse Michigan State could be telling of what to expect for the Lee and the Nittany Lions.

Lee offers great size, length and burst at a position of serious need for Penn State. At 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, the forward is an inside presence that can bully players on the block.

This play shows how Lee is capable of creating his own opportunities with strength and his ability to finish through contact.

He also played an important role for Western Michigan through his ability to make passes into the post and create for other bigs.

While these kinds of plays may seem like obvious decisions, Lee makes the pass with little to no hesitation. If Penn State is going to be competitive this year, Shrewsberry and company will need to have this kind of cohesion across the board.

Though these are the types of plays coaches love to see, especially at the college level, Lee has some room to develop as a leader on the defensive end.

Whether it was his fault, one of his teammates or some combination of the two, there’s a clear communication breakdown on the pick and roll, and Lee gets burned in the end.

He’ll need to grow into a stronger voice and facilitate communication among the Nittany Lion defense to avoid situations like this in the future.

Lee can become an offensive force for Penn State and ideally would continue to bring double-digit points on any given night, but in this contest against Michigan State, he finished with just six.

There’s certainly room to develop for the incoming big man, but he has the raw traits to be a major pickup for the Nittany Lions. Lee officially arrived on campus this week, so it’s time to work for the brand new big man.

