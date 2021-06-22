Micah Shrewsberry has been in the recruiting lab early and often since the start of his regime at Penn State.

It’s arguable that the Nittany Lions’ most exciting offseason addition was the transfer of junior guard Jalen Pickett.

Outside of being one of the top guards in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, why should the program and fans be excited for the addition of Pickett? Let’s look at the tape.

Pickett is a pure scorer — something the Nittany Lions have desperately needed at the guard position for a long time. While Pickett can be inconsistent, he is fully capable of pouring it on in the stat sheet.

Against Quinnipiac his freshman season, the guard did just that, scoring 46 points with 13 assists in the game.

Scoring comes with more than just skill, it’s an art, and sometimes it can feel as if the court is Pickett’s canvas.

Plays like this show Pickett’s situational awareness and feel for the game as a scorer. He warrants the switch on the pick and roll due to his quickness.

With the larger defender on him, he has the presence of mind to step back and exploit the mismatch with the opposing team’s big man. He takes what is given to him, and his jumper is consistent from deep if not guarded closely.

Pickett is a three-level scorer who can find good looks from just about anywhere on the floor. He works best in space and has a knack for seeking contact to get to the basket.

However, Pickett’s game revolves around his ability to shoot from deep — especially off the bounce. Once again, he’s a nightmare on the pick and roll and can torch slower and larger defenders off the switch.

And he’s clutch, hitting this game-tying shot after a long comeback trail for him and his team.

Pickett is occasionally inconsistent from the field, shooting just 43.9% in his career, but his 36% from three-point range means he can hang with the best. He’s in line to take on the role as one of the primary scorers on a revamped Penn State team.

