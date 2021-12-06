Penn State men’s basketball fans misguided in ‘traitor’ claims toward Jamari Wheeler | Opinion

Traitor — the word painted across the chests of seven students prior to Penn State tipping off against Ohio State in Jamari Wheeler’s return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday night.

Traitor — the wrong word to describe Wheeler; in fact, it’s nowhere close to any word that should be used to describe him.

During his time donning the blue and white, Wheeler was the heart and soul of Penn State.

While he was never the elite scorer, big-time rebounder or superstar ball handler, Wheeler was the glue guy — the do-it-all guy — for the Nittany Lions.

Night in and night out, fans could count on Wheeler to hustle every second he was on the floor, play hard-nosed basketball and pester the other team’s primary ball handler with his suffocating defense.

For all 127 games he played, and all 2,891 minutes, Wheeler’s heart was never in question.

It wasn’t until his decision to transfer that the former fan favorite became public enemy No. 1 on the campus that’s nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania.

Sure, the frustration of seeing your once-favorite player go to a rival squad stings for Penn State fans, and understandably so, but lest we forget, four other players departed from the program last season.

There wasn’t nearly as much animosity when Trent Buttrick torched Penn State, granted the game was on the road, yet the point stands — Wheeler still got significantly more hate.

Really, though, there’s no more reason for fans to be mad at Wheeler than there is for any other player.

After the Sunday night affair, Wheeler mentioned he was committed to former Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry, and once Penn State decided to let Ferry go, Wheeler decided to go as well.

All that makes sense, too, given Wheeler originally committed to Ferry at Duquesne but followed him to Penn State when Ferry took an assistant job.

To have traitor chants raining down on the former starting point guard, then, seems irrational and unfair for Penn State fans to do, given his decision to leave stemmed from his loyalty to Ferry as opposed to a distaste toward Penn State.

And who can blame Wheeler for deciding to go to Ohio State, really? It’s not like the two schools have much of a rivalry, as much as Penn State fans want to think that’s the case.

All-time, the Nittany Lions are a measly 7-26 against the Buckeyes, with a losing streak that lasted as long as 16 games at one point; not to mention the 1-5 record in the teams’ previous six matchups.

Wheeler opted to go to a better program, and one of the best in the country — even with a first-round upset in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

To blame Wheeler for heading to a better situation with a chance to win a championship in his final season of eligibility is selfish of Nittany Lion fans, given that he wouldn’t win one with Penn State this season.

At the end of the day, he’s still the same grind-it-out guard, and he took the hate from Penn State fans well, at least.

Wheeler even noted postgame that the “booing and trash talking… gets me going and gets me to the next level.”

However, it’s important to note that not all Penn State fans were mad at Wheeler, some of them did it the right way, which the Live Oak, Florida, native appreciated.

In reality, Wheeler owed nothing to new Penn State leader Micah Shrewsberry; and sure, it hurts for the Nittany Lion faithful to see one of their own donning the scarlet and grey, but rather than showing animosity toward Wheeler, they should have showed him love for his time with Penn State.

