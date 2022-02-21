Coming off two straight wins, Penn State hit the road for the first time in nine days to take on Maryland.

A neck-in-neck contest from start to finish, the Nittany Lions ultimately couldn't get it done, falling to the Terrapins 67-61.

Despite a 14 point, 13 rebound double-double from John Harrar, turnovers and streaking shooting ultimately led to Penn State’s demise.

Here are some of the main storylines from Monday night’s action.

Pickett struggles, Harrar shines

Jalen Pickett had arguably one of the best games of his four-year college career against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, dropping his second 20-point game of the season on 64.3% shooting.

On Monday, however, Pickett looked like a different player.

While his shot attempts looked about the same as any other game — filled with questionable jump shots and floaters that normally find the bottom of the hoop — Pickett struggled to make much of anything he attempted against Minnesota.

On 6-18 shooting, Pickett finished with 13 points Monday night.

Despite Pickett’s streaking shooting, John Harrar stepped up big time for Penn State.

With just four regular season games remaining in his college career, Harrar has shown no sign of senioritis thus far, and the fifth-year senior continued his strong play against the Terrapins.

Harrar made his paint presence known, finishing with 14 points on 7-10 shooting, racking up 13 rebounds in the process.

Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 17 points after a hot second half.

Guards lead way for Terrapins

Rhode Island’s top offensive piece for the past three seasons, point guard Fatts Russell hasn’t skipped a beat since he transferred to Maryland prior to this season.

Coming off three straight performances with over 20 points, Russell was almost certainly a key facet of Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan against the Terrapins.

While Shrewsberry’s strategy to slow Russell may have worked in the first half, it certainly didn’t in the second, finishing the game with 18 points, two assists and five rebounds.

It didn’t matter if Russell was shooting. If the ball was in his hands, Maryland seemed to make something happen nearly every time down the floor.

Eighteen of the Terrapins’ points came off turnovers, and Russell’s blazing speed led the team down the court on fastbreaks.

While Russell’s 18 points weren't anything outstanding, Maryland seemed to play better whenever he was on the court, translating to more buckets from his guard counterpart Eric Ayala.

Ayala was nothing short of dominant Monday night, scoring 13 points on 5-8 shooting.

In the second half, Ayala served as a major spark plug for the Terrapins. When Maryland needed scoring help, Ayala delivered, hitting 3-6 shots from deep.

Maryland outscores Penn State in paint

Penn State’s frontcourt deserved a pat on the back Thursday, after outsourcing Minnesota in the paint 40-12.

Instead of continuing the strong presence down low, the Nittany Lions suffered a near collapse on both sides of the ball when it came scoring in the paint.

Behind 12 points from Maryland forward Donta Scott and seven from center Qudus Wahab, the Terrapins continuously took advantage of Penn State’s frontcourt defense, helping lead Maryland to 26 points in the paint.

On the other side, the blue and white just couldn’t seem to make much of anything down low, if the ball wasn’t coming from the hands of Harrar.

The Nittany Lions failed to match up with Maryland’s lengthy frontcourt, translating to 13 turnovers, only giving the Terrapins more of an opportunity to score on the other end.

Penn State tallied just 24 points in the paint Monday night, 16 less than just four nights before.

