Penn State men’s basketball falls in 1st ranked matchup against No. 19 Michigan State

Penn State wasn’t able to pull off the upset against its first ranked opponent of the 2021-22 season.

The Nittany Lions were taken down by No. 19 Michigan State 80-64 to force coach Micah Shrewsberry’s crew to 0-2 in conference play.

The Spartans got the ball rolling early going on a 5-0 run in the opening minutes sparked by a jumper from senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr., putting them up 7-4 five minutes into the contest.

At the end of the first half, coach Tom Izzo’s crew started firing on all cylinders going on an 8-2 scoring run with two buckets from sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard, and a dunk from freshman guard Jaden Akin off a steal, putting the Spartans up 35-27.

The second half opened with a dunk from Penn State’s fifth-year senior forward John Harrar, but it was all Michigan State for the rest of the way.

The Spartans started to pull away with 10 minutes left to play on back-to-back 3-pointers from Hoggard and Bingham to put Michigan State up 64-46.

Penn State’s junior forward Seth Lundy tried to make it close with a couple of 3-pointers, but senior forward Gabe Brown made a 3-pointer of his own, keeping the Spartans’ lead out of reach for the Nittany Lions.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s matchup with No. 19 Michigan State.

Greg Lee makes debut

In the offseason, Penn State added a replacement for Trent Buttrick in Western Michigan transfer Greg Lee.

The senior forward missed the first nine games of the season with a leg injury but his time on the bench ended Saturday afternoon.

Lee came off the bench after the first break to add another big man onto the floor for Penn State to combat 7-foot Bingham Jr.

His first career points for the blue and white didn’t come from in the paint, instead Lee took a shot from behind the arc, scoring his first points with Penn State.

The 6-foot-9 forward didn’t do too much offensively, but he did give Michigan State another big man to worry about.

His two shots were both mid-range jumpers, but he failed to connect on both attempts. Lee also struggled grabbing rebounds, which was what he was known for at Western Michigan.

Lee finished the game with two boards on the afternoon, which was the fifth most for Penn State.

Penn State’s transition defense

In the first half Penn State held its own, but Michigan State started to pull away towards the end of the half because of the Spartans scoring off of fast breaks.

All season, the Nittany Lions have taken their time on the offensive end of the court to facilitate some points.

Penn State continued to take its time against the Spartans, but after a long offensive possession, the Nittany Lions failed to get back on defense.

In the first half, Michigan State turned Penn State over then ran right down the court for an easy uncontested bucket.

The Spartans outscored the Nittany Lions 20-0 in the first half in fast break points, putting Penn State in a deep hole at the conclusion of the half.

In the second half, Penn State did not do a ton of adjusting as Michigan State still had its way scoring quickly on the Nittany Lions’ mistakes.

The Spartans finished the game outscoring Penn state 31-3 in fast break points.

Spartans’ spread the wealth

Midway through the second half, Penn State looked gassed on both ends of the court while Michigan State kept sending players with fresh legs off the bench.

For the first ten games of the season, the Spartans didn’t have one player carrying the offensive load, instead it has been a group effort.

Against Penn State the story was no different as Izzo’s squad had 10 different players score on offense.

Bingham Jr. carried the load dominating in the paint, while Brown was Michigan State’s sharp shooter from behind the arc.

It wasn’t just the Spartans starters doing the damage, freshman guard Max Christie and redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser came off the bench, putting up 14 points combined.

Michigan State used its fast paced tempo to drain the defense of Penn State and was successful all afternoon.

The Spartans simply overwhelmed Shrewsberry’s defense with its wide arsenal of weapons to choose from on the offensive end.

