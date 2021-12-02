Penn State men’s basketball failed to do ‘little things’ amid turnover-filled loss against Miami

Penn State was a few baskets and defensive stops away from putting Miami away for good on Wednesday.

Enjoying a 10-0 run and getting the Bryce Jordan Center crowd rocking midway through the second half, the Nittany Lions seemed in control of the game.

However, two costly turnovers that led to four Miami points turned the tides in the Hurricanes’ favor, as they escaped Happy Valley with a 63-58 victory in the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s goal of 10 turnovers or less per game was quickly obliterated after his team tallied exactly that threshold in the first half alone.

The first-year head coach pointed to the Nittany Lions’ poor preparation heading into Wednesday’s matchup as one of multiple reasons for the sloppy performance.

“There's games where you kind of see things coming,” Shrewsberry said. “We didn't prepare the right way on Tuesday. That's where growth needs to come. I tried to warn them — this team's going to be hungry. That's me learning these guys better too as we go.”

Though Miami scored just eight points off of Penn State’s turnovers, the Nittany Lions didn’t have the ball in their possession enough to pull away down the stretch.

According to Shrewsberry and fifth-year senior forward John Harrar, the team practices ball handling and passing drills every day to avoid turning the ball over like it did on Wednesday.

Penn State’s returning players from the 2020-21 season combined for 10 of the team’s turnovers against Miami, which Harrar believes is unacceptable.

The fifth-year senior said it’s the “little things” that make or break the team’s efforts as well as the more experienced players taking care of the ball.

“In that game, our turnovers came from not doing the little things,” Harrar said. “We drill it every day — we’ve got to take care of the ball. It’s going to be hard to win if we keep turning the ball over 14 times a game.

“At the end of the day, we’re fourth and fifth-year guys that have the ball in our hands. Maybe it’s just a lazy play [but] every possession matters.”

The frustration for Penn State lies in being just one play away from taking control of contests but not recalling the minor details necessary to end close games on top, evidenced by the overtime loss against LSU on Friday and Wednesday’s defeat at the hands of Miami.

Quick giveaways following defensive rebounds or out-of-bounds plays following the opposition’s score led to opportunities for Miami to take control of the game, and it did exactly that.

According to Shrewsberry, that extra time spent on the defensive end of the court cost his team mightily.

“We're spending a lot of effort on defense to get stops,” Shrewsberry said. “We're basically getting a stop, giving them the ball back and daring ourselves to get two in the row — [you] can't win like that.”

The team knows it must pay attention to detail on both ends of the court heading into the Big Ten opener against Ohio State on Sunday.

“We don't value basketball enough right now, so that's something that we're going to get cleaned up,” Shrewsberry said. “We do a lot of drills at the start of practice to work on valuing the basketball and for us to be a good team, we have to do that.”

