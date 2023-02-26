With three games remaining in the regular season and an NCAA Tournament bid on the line, a roaring crowd filed into the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday night to back up Penn State in its rematch with Rutgers.

Despite playing in one of their loudest and most crowded home games this season, the Nittany Lions weren’t able to put away the Scarlet Knights, falling 59-56 to end a three-game win streak and drop to 17-12 on the season.

What was once a 19-point Penn State advantage fell flat in the second half, with the Nittany Lions missing their last 14 attempts from the floor, being held scoreless for the final 9:16.

“It’s disappointing because we had a chance to win it,” Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “We need to make the right plays throughout the game to win it. And we didn't do that. I got to help them do it.”

Defense has consistently been Rutgers’ ride-or-die characteristic all season, having held Penn State to a season-low 45 points when the two teams faced on Jan. 24 and leading the Big Ten in scoring defense entering Sunday night.

Jalen Pickett has arguably been the hottest player in the country over the past two weeks, entering Sunday averaging 32 points, six assists and four rebounds over Penn State’s last three games.

Gameplanning for Pickett has been a consistent headache for opposing head coaches due to his efficiency on post-ups and pick-and-rolls, so Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell tried a typical strategy and opted to double-team Pickett when he crept inside the arc.

Holding Pickett to just 11 points, his lowest scoring total since Dec. 29 against Delaware State, Pikiell’s gameplan generally worked.

Pickett was held scoreless in the second half, not even attempting a shot.

“They usually sent two to the ball a lot of the time,” Shrewsberry said. “They doubled him, tried to get the ball out of his hands and forced other guys to try and beat them. We had opportunities.”

Despite trailing by 19 points just minutes into the second half, the Scarlet Knights caught up as the game neared a close and trailed by just three points with just over three minutes remaining in regulation.

With an added defender on Pickett, shooters like Cam Wynter, who led the Nittany Lions with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep, were left wide open from beyond the arc.

But just as Penn State started to hit shots, Rutgers began to snap back, cutting what was once a deep lead to just five points with four minutes remaining.

“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Shrewsberry said. “We haven’t proven to be able to score on them effectively.”

With some of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the country, the Scarlet Knights began to adjust to Shrewsberry’s gameplan, holding the Nittany Lions scoreless over six minutes of the second half.

While shooters were left open from Pickett’s double-team, Penn State struggled to knock down the shots when it mattered most, shooting 38% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Seth Lundy, who’s been one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent scorers this season, was held to just seven points on 1-of-16 shooting and an 0-for-11 mark from deep.

“He shot 16 shots and missed them all,” Shrewsberry said. “There’s no science to it. I thought he was rushing a little bit. I thought he was a little too hype to play this game. I kept telling him to take a deep breath and settle down.”

It didn’t help that Andrew Funk, another typically consistent option from beyond the arc, shot just 1-of-7. The inefficiencies of both Funk and Lundy played a major factor in the loss.

Despite the loss, NCAA Tournament hopes aren’t completely out the door, but it could be a steep climb to get it done.

Shrewsberry and his squad will look to turn things around against No. 21 Northwestern on Wednesday and then conclude the regular season against Maryland on Sunday.

“The season’s not over,” Shrewsberry said. “We have one on Wednesday… we got a lot of games left, a lot of games left to play.”

