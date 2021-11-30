Penn State men’s basketball faces ACC/Big Ten Challenge, conference opener in loaded Week 4

Penn State has had an up-and-down season early on, but it finds itself two games above .500 at 4-2, heading into the thick of its 2021-22 schedule.

The Nittany Lions are coming off back-to-back games against LSU and Oregon State in Niceville, Florida, in the Emerald Coast Classic, where the blue and white split the two games, losing to the Tigers in overtime and then beating the Beavers in dominant fashion.

Overall, it was a solid weekend for coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad.

However, the road ahead just gets tougher as Penn State starts to get into its conference schedule on Sunday.

In Week 4, the Nittany Lions face two Power Five opponents in Miami on Wednesday and Ohio State later in the week on Sunday.

The blue and white has home-court advantage in both of the games, which will be needed in facing these two opponents.

Here’s how Penn State stacks up against its upcoming competition.

Miami (FL), Wednesday

The start of December kicks off with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge where the Big Ten and ACC clash to see which conference is best.

This year, Penn State has been slated with Miami as its ACC opponent, which stacks up to be an even match.

The Hurricanes have downgraded a couple of categories recently with their most recent game coming in blowout fashion, losing to No. 16 Alabama 96-64.

Offensively, Miami has a couple of scorers that can do damage with sixth-year redshirt senior guard Kameron McGusty leading the way averaging 17.6 points per game.

Behind him is third-year sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, averaging 15.6 points per game, and then sixth-year senior guard Charlie Moore, bringing in 10.7 points per game.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, Miami is one of the weaker teams in the ACC, being outscored by its opponents 522-513.

The Hurricanes allow 73.3 points per game, which is the third most in the ACC, just behind Syracuse and North Carolina.

The blue and white’s offense has been heating up, with more than 60 points in its last four games, and at one point it doubled the Beavers' score on Saturday.

It's been the other side of the ball where Shrewsberry’s squad has excelled, though.

In its past two games, Penn State has had two strong defensive outings, holding Oregon State to 45 points, and an LSU team that averages 81.4 points per game, to only 58 points at the end of regulation.

Leading the way for the Nittany Lions defensively is senior guard Myles Dread, who has eight steals on the season in the short amount of time he has seen on the court.

On paper, the blue and white checks out to have an edge over the Hurricanes.

Ohio State, Sunday

Shrewsberry was hired in March, and at the end of Week 4 he will start his first Big Ten play as head coach.

He starts his season off with one of the best teams in the Big Ten in Ohio State, who stands at 4-2 on the season before it takes on No. 1 Duke on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes entered the season as the No. 17-ranked team in the AP poll, but after losing two out of their last three games, with one of those being unranked Xavier, they were knocked out of the top 25.

However, the Buckeyes have one main weapon for Penn State to watch out for that carries most of the offense.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell leads Ohio State in points per game with 22.5, which is 10 points more than any of his teammates.

The lack of offensive production outside of Liddell is one of the downsides to the Buckeyes’ game and was exposed in their loss to Xavier, where no other player could produce when Liddell was guarded by two Musketeer defenders.

Penn State is built the opposite with multiple players stepping up when its offensive workhorses, senior guard Sam Sessoms and junior forward Seth Lundy, who both average 15.3 points per game, are heavily defended.

Against Oregon State, Sessoms only had two points, but in his place, Dread and senior guard Jalen Pickett put up numbers, dropping 26 points combined.

Ohio State’s offense is mostly generated from its forward play with its top five leading scorers being from its front court.

However, the Buckeyes don’t really play with a big man, and their forwards are more do-it-all guys who can shoot.

It will be interesting to see how Penn State chooses to defend Liddell, since he’s one of Ohio State’s only weapons.

