In a community nestled in a valley where football reigns king, a unique group of Nittany Lions led by second-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry captivated the collective Penn State heart and the college basketball world.

While stamping its mark as one of the biggest surprises in the country and ending an NCAA Tournament drought of over a decade, the blue and white went 23-14, recording its most wins since the 2017-18 season.

With key returnees Jalen Pickett, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy, Penn State shined in the national spotlight for making unprecedented history — going on a magical run in March that featured the program’s first Big Ten Championship appearance since 2011 and first NCAA Tournament since that year.

A high-flying offense led by the 3-pointer was balanced with one of the greatest seasons in college basketball history from Pickett who received All-American status. Impact transfers like Bucknell’s Andrew Funk, Drexel’s Camren Wynter and Denver’s Michael Henn coincided with the highest-ranked recruiting class in Penn State history.

As the Nittany Lions opened the season against Winthrop, question marks still loomed. However, after posting 90 or more points in the first two games that featured a program-record 18 3-pointers against Winthrop, it was clear this team could shoot at an elite level.

Following heartbreaking losses to Virginia Tech and Clemson, Penn State kicked off Big Ten play against Tom Izzo’s Spartans. However, the Nittany Lions suffered their first of just three losses at the Bryce Jordan Center after being held to one of its worst 3-point performances.

As freshmen Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey found consistent minutes, the blue and white cemented itself as a potent offense following Funk’s breakout performance against then-No. 17 Illinois, the program’s largest margin of victory against a ranked team in a conference road game.

During December, Penn State posted five consecutive wins as freshman Kanye Clary emerged as another impactful rookie, helping the Nittany Lions cruise past Canisius, Quinnipiac, Delaware State and Iowa.

With a daunting January slate, Penn State fell to then-No. 1 Purdue at The Palestra. Within losses to Michigan, Wisconsin and a trampling by Rutgers, the Nittany Lions found success as Lundy notched his 1,000th career point in a 19-point win against Indiana, the largest win in program history against the Hoosiers.

Penn State finished January with a 83-61 dismantling of Michigan, as 25 points from Pickett highlighted the largest-ever win against the Wolverines.

Riding into February with a 14-7 record, Penn State struggled, losing four straight to Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Maryland. With their backs against the wall, the Nittany Lions responded with authority.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

On Feb. 14, Pickett posted one of the greatest single-game performances in Penn State history. Pickett became the first Nittany Lion to record over 40 points in a single game since 1961. He also reached 2,000 points and became the only active player in college basketball with over 2,000 points, 600 rebounds and 700 assists.

Following back-to-back road wins against lowly Ohio State and Minnesota, the Nittany Lions blew a 19-point lead against Rutgers behind a scoreless final 9:16 of the contest.

In a crucial road game at Northwestern, Pickett broke Tim Frazier’s record for single-season assists as Dread surpassed John Harrar for most games played. In an emotional back-and-forth affair, Mahaffey’s offensive rebound found its way to Wynter for a 3-pointer to beat the Wildcats in the final second of overtime.

With a flair for the dramatic, Penn State came back from a 16-point deficit to upset then-No. 21 Maryland with Wynter’s second buzzer-beater in four days. With a 19-12 record and 10-10 conference mark heading into the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions sat on the bubble.

Penn State opened the tournament with its third win against Illinois, riding a 6-for-9 performance from beyond the arc by Funk to capture the 12th 20-win season in program history.

In the quarterfinals, another overtime classic win against Northwestern saw Penn State advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

With an NCAA Tournament bid secured, the Nittany Lions met Trayce Jackson-Davis and then-No. 19 Indiana with a spot in the final on the line. Picking up its sixth Quad 1 win in 17 days, 28 points by Pickett led Penn State to the final for the first time since 2011.

As the magical run captured the attention of the nation, “believe” became the mantra. Despite cutting a 17-point deficit to just one against top-seed Purdue, Penn State fell short in the title game.

Under the brightest lights of the Wells Fargo Arena, Penn State dished out another dominant upset win to seven-seed and SEC powerhouse Texas A&M. Behind 27 points on eight 3-pointers from Funk, which broke Penn State tournament records, the Nittany Lions picked up their first tournament win since 2001.

In the Round of 32 against two-seed Texas, Penn State’s shooting woes proved detrimental, and despite taking a 3-point lead with 4:48 to go, the Longhorns took full control, putting an end to the historic season.

With the future unclear for Penn State, which only has four scholarship players and no head coach, one thing can be said without question: This group will forever hold a special place in Penn State history.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE