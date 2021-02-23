Penn State was desperate for a win Tuesday night and it was able to get exactly that.

After dropping its last four games, including a matchup against struggling Nebraska, the Nittany Lions finally got back in the win column, beating the Cornhuskers 86-83 in Lincoln.

While Myreon Jones led the charge offensively for Penn State, the team got scoring contributions from others as well with five Nittany Lions in double figures.

The blue and white was able to hold on to a second half lead as Penn State created enough offense to prevent an opposing run.

Teddy Allen’s big night

Despite Penn State taking the game in Lincoln, Nebraska’s leading scorer Teddy Allen was perhaps the story of the night.

Allen led Nebraska in scoring the first time around against the Nittany Lions but took it to another level on Tuesday, finishing with a game high 41 points on 16/24 shooting.

He even set a Cornhusker record for points in a single half with 28 in the first, while the rest of his team put up just 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

That 28 would have set a season-high had he not scored another point in the final period as he left Penn State defenders frustrated on numerous occasions.

Myreon Jones bounce back game

Coming off of his toughest outing of the season, Myreon Jones was able to find a rhythm early and help Penn State come away with a much-needed win.

Jones notched a career high 29 points which included 17 in the first half.

The junior guard was also able to find his three-point stroke, going 6-of-12 from deep after going just 2-of-9 against Iowa.

It will be critical for the Nittany Lions to get their leading scorer going if it wants to finish the season with some positive momentum considering he has been Penn State’s most reliable shooter over the past two seasons.

Penn State crashes the offensive glass

While this game was kept close for much of the night, Penn State dominated in one crucial facet of the stat column.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s team dominated the offensive glass, and that would pay dividends in a game in which the Nittany Lions did not shoot as well as their opponent.

The blue and white pulled down 16 offensive boards compared to just 2 for Nebraska, which would lead to some much needed second chance points for Ferry’s team.

In fact, Penn State won that battle with relative ease. The wide rebounding margin was a big reason why the blue and white was able to take control despite having a worse shooting night than the Cornhuskers.

