Penn State men’s basketball earns transfer from Lafayette leading scorer Leo O’Boyle

Mike Rhoades, the new head coach of the Penn State men’s basketball team, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, held at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Penn State has once again hit big in the transfer portal.

Former Lafayette forward Leo O’Boyle, who led the Leopards with 11.6 points per game this past season, has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound O’Boyle notably scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point in Lafayette’s 70-57 loss to Penn State this past November.

He becomes the program’s sixth transfer addition since Mike Rhoades took over as head coach.

