Penn State came out of the gates hot on senior night.

The same team that got run out of the gym on Friday against Purdue set the tone early against Minnesota en route to a 19-point win in which it led for all but three minutes.

After the tough loss to the Boilermakers, Nittany Lion interim coach Jim Ferry said the team looked fatigued, and that was a big reason for the poor showing at the end of a condensed week of games.

Penn State took full advantage of the four day break it had since then.

“I thought [the break] helped,” Ferry said. “That was three games in a week at Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue at home. That’s tough and lately, I thought we looked a little fatigued and I thought we did a good job of balancing what we needed to do in practice and also get these guys some rest, and I think it paid off.”

With the hectic scheduling that has come this season due to the coronavirus and games being canceled, the Nittany Lions have had to play more games in a shorter amount of time than ever before.

Against the Gophers Wednesday night, that fatigue seen the previous week was absent.

Rebounding numbers can often tell the story of how hard a team is playing, and oftentimes Penn State has been able to win in that category as it leads the conference in offensive rebounds per game.

But against Purdue, the Nittany Lions only recorded seven offensive boards — against Minnesota they had 17.

At the under 12 minute timeout in the first half, Penn State held a 16-5 lead in total rebounds, and at one point in the second half, that advantage skyrocketed to 31-16.

The Nittany Lions were simply playing harder than Minnesota for all 40 minutes.

“We felt good. Coach did a good job after that game of making sure we were prepared for this game,” Wheeler said. “Before we came out of the locker room to play, he wrote on the board, ‘respond,’ like respond from the last game, that wasn’t us.

“We didn’t want to go out like that, we know that’s not the style of basketball that we play so it just felt good to come out and show it tonight.”

Wheeler finished the game with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds to go along with a steal.

He, along with the other seniors, played with a fire that was indicative of a team ready to give its all.

With how well his side played tonight, Ferry will look to keep his squad as rested as possible prior to the Big Ten Tournament, which is likely the only chance Penn State has to make the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re going to take tomorrow off too, in order to try and get these guys off their feet leading up to the next couple games or leading up to the tournament,” Ferry said.

