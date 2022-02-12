With only two wins at Williams Arena in program history, Penn State looked to chip away at its 2-15 record against Minnesota on the road Saturday.

The Golden Gophers reasserted its home dominance in Minneapolis with a 76-70 win over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State shot 60% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and went on an 8-0 midway through but Minnesota used three 7-0 runs to stay even with the visitors.

A jump shot from Jalen Pickett ended the Gophers’ surge, and the teams headed to the locker room with the score knotted at 36.

Minnesota went on a 9-2 run within the first five minutes of the second half, but Penn State never quit as it took the lead with under four minutes left in regulation courtesy of four-straight points from Sam Sessoms.

However, the blue and white cracked under pressure down the stretch, committing costly turnovers in the latter half of the second frame, allowing the Gophers to take control of the game.

Inconsistency and turnovers

Penn State had every opportunity to finish the first half with the lead, but it had trouble keeping possession of the ball.

The Nittany Lions committed eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, leading to 19 points for the Gophers.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team cut back on the turnovers coming out of the locker room as it gave away the ball just once as the clock ticked under 10 minutes in the second half.

But the Nittany Lions fell into their old habits, committing four turnovers in the latter half of the second frame as they finished the game with 13 giveaways and allowed Minnesota to pull away at the end.

Eric Curry takes the reigns

Returning from an ankle injury, Eric Curry averaged 8.2 points per game coming into Saturday’s contest.

The team’s fourth-leading scorer electrified the Gophers’ offense as he turned in a career-high 22 points, including his first 3-pointer of the season.

Leading-scorer Jamison Battle, guarded by Seth Lundy, finished with eight points, his second-lowest scoring total of the season.

However, Minnesota’s other starters rounded out the balanced effort as Payton Willis and E.J. Stephens scored 18 and 13 points, respectively.

While Lundy continued his trend of shutting down the opposition’s leading scorer, his teammates failed to pull their weight on the defensive end.

Four Nittany Lions hit double digits

Despite not finding its fifth Big Ten win of the season, Penn State saw four players break into double-digits on Saturday.

Sessoms scored a team-best 18 points as he drove to the basket with ease throughout the contest — the senior guard added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Seth Lundy turned in 16 points, his second double-digit effort in the last six games and the first in the last three games, courtesy of a four-of-five shooting effort from beyond the arc.

Despite picking up four fouls with just under 10 minutes left in the game, John Harrar accounted for 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds against the Gophers.

A foul shot with under a minute left in the game pushed Jalen Pickett’s scoring total to 10 points while Myles Dread finished with nine points on a 3-3 effort from deep for the blue and white to round out the scoring column.

