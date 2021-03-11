Penn State’s seniors may have potentially played their last game in a blue-and-white uniform on Wednesday night, as their hopes for a deep Big Ten Tournament run were crushed in dramatic fashion.

The blue and white ran into a veteran Wisconsin team that caught fire from behind the arc, and fell just short of yet another second half comeback, falling 75-74.

Both teams got off to fairly similar starts, shooting slightly below average and rebounding well on the defensive end of the floor.

Penn State found its rhythm on offense about seven minutes into the game, converting four shots in a row and jumping out to an early lead.

The Nittany Lions managed to maintain their lead for the majority of the half behind solid shooting numbers, hitting four of their eight threes and going 12-for-23 overall before missing five of their last six shots.

A 23-5 scoring run from Wisconsin saw the Badgers quickly vault back out in front to take a 41-31 halftime lead.

Wisconsin maintained its lead through the opening 10 minutes of the second half behind continued offensive efficiency.

The Badgers shared the ball well and found open looks from behind the arc on a consistent basis.

Wisconsin ended the game with seven players scoring six or more points, showcasing the depth and experience the team has.

The blue and white attempted to fight back near the seven minute mark, going on a 15-2 run to cut the Badgers lead to just one possession.

Down just one point with the shot clock turned off, Penn State once again turned to Sam Sessoms who had scored 18 up to that point.

The transfer turned the ball over with just a few seconds left on the clock as Wisconsin managed to squeak by the Nittany Lions.

Badgers give Nittany Lions a taste of their own medicine

Penn State sat atop the Big Ten in three pointers attempted per game entering Wednesday’s contest and were second in threes made per game.

The Badgers flipped the script against the Nittany Lions, hitting six threes in the first half on 60% shooting.

They didn't slow down in the second half, draining six more shots from deep to propel them to their first win of the tournament.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball shows resiliency in come-from-behind postseason victory Penn State was once again in familiar territory in its first showdown of the Big Ten Tournam…

Penn State on the other hand didn’t shoot the ball poorly, hitting 35% of its shots from behind the arc. However, the Nittany Lions couldn't make the deep ball at a consistent enough rate to keep pace with Wisconsin.

Nittany Lions rediscover first half energy to nearly pull off comeback

Penn State clearly came into the game with a point of emphasis on playing at a high pace.

The blue and white was playing noticeably fast in nearly all elements of the game, moving well off the ball on offense, flying up the court after any missed shots from the Badgers and playing strong off-ball defense.

Penn State utilized its pace to drive a solid first half performance, scoring nine points on fastbreaks compared to Wisconsin’s zero and setting the tone on offense early.

Wisconsin turned that all around near the end of the first half, shoring up its defense and getting back in transition at a much better rate.

The Badgers continued to stymie any effort the Nittany Lions made to speed the game back up in the second half and continued to use methodical ball movement and the vast amount of experience they have to hold onto a lead for most of the half.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Penn State was able to retake control of the game, dictating the matchup on both ends of the floor.

The Nittany Lions hit nine of their last 12 shots to pull within one point, but came up short on the final possession of the game.

Jamari Wheeler comes up big in first half, disappears in second

A senior point guard, Jamari Wheeler has done the majority of his work this season in the shadows by defending well and leading his team, elements of the game that don’t exactly put a player in the spotlight.

Wheeler came up huge in the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten Tournament game against Nebraska and once again left his mark on the game against Wisconsin.

The Live Oak, Florida, native put up 10 points in the first half on 4-for-6 shooting while also adding a pair of rebounds and a steal.

In the second half, the senior did not attempt a shot for the first 12 minutes before missing his first attempt.

Wheeler ended the second half with no points, two assists and a turnover.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Jamari Wheeler anchors Penn State men's basketball in program's opening Big Ten Tournament win As Penn State trotted off of the Lucas Oil Stadium floor and into the halftime locker room d…