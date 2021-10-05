Penn State opens up the season on a new chapter — the Shrewsberry chapter.

With new coach Micah Shrewsberry at the helm, practices and the day-to-day activities look different.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the battle between competitors on the court.

With Oct. 5 marking the fifth day into the regular season, Shrewsberry praised the early mentality that his players have brought to practice.

“The best thing about this team is that they love to compete,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re excited about where we are headed.”

As the season is still young, Penn State is trying to avoid early injuries, but it could not avoid the injury to senior guard Myles Dread.

Shrewsberry said the injury to Dread is minor and should not keep him out of the game long.

In practice, Dread went through the regular warm-up routine with the team, but as the blue and white started to get into the more physical drills, he found refuge on a spin bike.

While watching practice, the new head coach gets nervous sometimes with how hard the players perform.

“It’s still early, so a big thing for us is making it to the season as well,” Shrewsberry said. “A bunch of guys love to compete, and they go after each other tooth and nail every day.”

“Sometimes I grit my teeth and close my eyes and hope it turns out well.”

In the offseason, Penn State added a wave of veteran transfers as three fifth-year players joined the squad. The Nittany Lions added forward Greg Lee, guard Jaheam Cornwall and forward Jalanni White.

In addition to those fifth-year players, the blue and white retained forward John Harrar, who led the team in rebounds last season averaging 8.8 per game.

Leading the team in boards, Shrewsberry looks to keep Harrar’s role the same, but it has been built upon since last season.

“We want John Harrar to play as much as possible,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a big part of what we do offensively and defensively. I think his game has expanded.”

In total, the Nittany Lions brought in three new players who are over 6-foot-7 in junior forward Jevonnie Scott, White and Lee.

Shrewsberry has been utilizing the new players to throw different looks at Penn State’s “big man”, Harrar.

“I think that bringing in guys who aren’t similar to him but play the same position gives you different options to play,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ll throw a bunch of guys out there that might make some funky-looking lineups, but it all has a plan behind it.”

Lee is 6-foot-9, which ties Harrar’s height, which adds another new wrinkle to the Nittany Lions considering size was something Penn State lacked last season.

Shrewsberry appreciates how the transfers, like Lee, have been pushing themselves in the weight room and how they push the returners.

“Some of the new guys have really pushed the envelope with how hard they work,” Shrewsberry said. “For as great of a competitor John Harrar is and how hard he works, Greg Lee is right there next to him.”

To allow for more high-intensity practice, there is a new way Penn State runs its sessions this year.

Shrewsberry keeps practices short to allow for players to give their full potential day in and day out.

“I try and keep practices short,” Shrewsberry said. “We go short bursts of hard intensity, hard competition for a short amount of time.”

From the beginning of the season, the new coach wants to make the competition a theme throughout the season.

Shrewsberry recognized the competitive spirit when he walked into his new office and now sees it within the new faces.

“The guys we have brought in have the same competitive spirit that returners have,” Shrewsberry said.

Shrewsberry spent five seasons coaching for the Boston Celtics, so he has experienced what it takes to play at the next level.

For his collegiate athletes, he wants to make sure they have one thing wrapped around their heads before entering the league — competitiveness.

In the offseason, Shrewsberry thinks his players have encapsulated that mindset.

“The competition level and how hard they go has been ingrained in,” Shrewsberry said. “To win in this league you have to play as hard as possible. That's something that we are trying to build off of.”

