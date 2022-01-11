According to Penn State’s Seth Lundy, the Nittany Lions didn’t touch the court for around 22 days due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program.

That outbreak resulted in three game cancellations, as well as countless missed practices and time away from the team.

However, coach Micah Shrewsberry and company welcomed fans into the Bryce Jordan Center to ring in the new year on Jan. 2 when the Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 61-58.

Fans were also back in the Bryce Jordan Center as well Saturday when the blue and white fell to No. 3 Purdue 74-67.

While spring semester classes weren’t in session yet for those games, Shrewsberry was glad to see a great turnout for Saturday’s game, and he looks forward to seeing more fans in attendance.

“We had some [fans] back on Saturday,” Shrewsberry said. “But now everybody’s back on campus, and we’re excited to have our students back and help us.”

The first-year coach displayed eagerness to meet State College community members and Penn State students upon his arrival to Happy Valley.

Shrewsberry said this positive attitude is “genuine,” as he’s attempted to make connections with locals and students in hopes that both groups attend his team’s games during his inaugural season and beyond.

“I’m just being myself,” Shrewsberry said. “[I’m] just trying to do my small part. I love being here. I enjoy the people in this community and at Penn State. When you get that mix, you know you’re in a good spot. We’re just trying to make Penn State proud.”

Shrewsberry said he believes he’s learned a great deal about the State College and Penn State communities since he started with the program.

Tuesday’s home contest against Rutgers displays another opportunity for learning — both for Shrewsberry and for his team.

The Nittany Lions’ sixth Big Ten contest of the season marks the annual “THON Hoops” game.

Student tickets purchased Monday could be credited to the fundraising total of an organization or independent dance couple, and the game will feature aspects of THON Weekend.

THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, benefits the Four Diamonds fund and is “committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer,” according to its website.

Shrewsberry takes learning about the university and events associated with it seriously since he’s new to the program, which is why he made a point to discuss the THON game during his media availability.

“You start to learn things that are synonymous with your school,” Shrewsberry said. “THON was one of the very first things I heard about, so I’m very excited for this game.”

THON holds events across campus and throughout the local area to raise awareness and money that goes toward the grand total, which is announced at the conclusion of the 46-hour dance marathon held in February.

Shrewsberry said he believes the underlying message for the Nittany Lions’ game against the Scarlet Knights will not only help draw a large crowd but also spread THON’s message.

“I’m excited for this game — to have students back but also do our small part for THON,” Shrewsberry said. “Helping in any way is something I’ve tried to do.”

While he addressed his “meager Instagram following,” Shrewsberry said he tries to spread THON’s message on his personal social media accounts as well by publicizing events on campus and in the community that benefit the organization.

A cause he’s learned a lot about during his first months in Happy Valley, Shrewsberry looks forward to the annual THON game Tuesday, as well as his first THON Weekend.

“Whenever I would see anybody doing something for THON, I wanted to try and help them just get the word out, so I’d throw it on my story,” Shrewsberry said. “What our students are doing to help fight pediatric cancer, that’s awesome. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

