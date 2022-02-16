It was a night of firsts for coach Micah Shrewsberry in Penn State’s 62-58 victory over No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.

After a poor offensive performance in the first half, the Nittany Lions swung back for 38 points in the second to grant Shrewsberry his first ranked win as a head coach, doing so against one of his longest idols, Tom Izzo.

“I grew up in Indianapolis. I’ve been watching Big Ten basketball for a long, long time,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “There’s nobody I have more respect for than coach Izzo and his program.”

He’s said it before, but Shrewsberry reiterated Tuesday night how Izzo’s program at Michigan State is the model for his at Penn State.

Although his first season with the Nittany Lions is just six regular-season games away from completion, Shrewsberry is still molding his team’s culture.

What sets Izzo apart from most coaches in college basketball, Shrewsberry said, all comes down to “longevity,” a consistency that Shrewsberry is trying to instill in his program.

“That’s winning year after year after year,” Shrewsberry said. “If I can be half the coach [Izzo] is, I’ll have a successful career.”

To Izzo, Shrewsberry is already one his way to success and longevity.

“Good coaches just keep on banging, and that’s what he did,” Izzo said. “He’ll be the right coach for this place.”

When told of Izzo’s kind remarks toward him, Shrewsberry emphasized how honored he felt to have the 27-year head coach applaud him in his first season.

For Shrewsberry, he’s just thankful to have the opportunity.

“It’s an honor for me to coach against Tom Izzo,” Shrewsberry said. “He gives a model for how we build our programs and what we do.”

Although one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history, Izzo has also made a name for himself as one of the most vocal.

Over the past weeks, Shrewsberry has arguably taken Izzo’s place as the most expressive Big Ten coach from the sidelines.

On Tuesday, Shrewsberry received his first technical foul after arguing with the referees following a foul call on the Nittany Lions.

Shrewsberry said it was “probably” his team “playing better” that ultimately set him off.

“I thought our guys were competing,” Shrewsberry said. “I disagreed with the official and what he called.”

After the technical foul call on Shrewsberry, though, he said he apologized to the referee, and moved on.

“Immediately, Myles [Dread] came over and said ‘we got you coach,’” Shrewsberry said.

Almost right after Michigan State shot its foul shots for the technical, Penn State began to charge back.

“We really locked in in terms of what we needed to do,” Shrewsberry said. “I thought our offense got better from that moment on, so maybe I'm a dummy for waiting this long to get [a tech].”

For Shrewsberry’s players, this win was all about sticking behind the man they call coach.

“We’re all following coach Shrews,” John Harrar said. “We’re following him, we're showing up every day and just trying to fight with him.”

With this mentality in mind, it’s no surprise why Penn State seemed to fight back even harder when Shrewsberry was hit with the technical foul.

“Congratulations coach on the first tech, that's big time,” Harrar said. “We just responded to that and we're following his lead, his leadership, his gritty not pretty.

“I’m trying to buy into the gritty, not pretty on a T. That’s what’s going to win games in the Big Ten.”

