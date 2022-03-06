On the last day of the regular season, Penn State looked to finish strong against Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions’ late push in the final minutes of the game weren’t enough to overcome the Scarlet Knights in a 59-58 defeat Sunday.

Seth Lundy drained a triple to open the game but Rutgers quickly responded with 9-0 and 7-0, taking its first double-digit with just under 13 minutes left in the half.

The Scarlet Knights held the Nittany Lions to one field goal for over six minutes as the clock ticked under five minutes in the first half.

Eight made free throws kept Penn State within striking distance as it ended the first half chasing an eight-point deficit.

Coming out of the locker room, Rutgers caught fire on the offensive end once again as it rode a 7-0 run over the first two and a half minutes of the second period to take a 15-point lead.

The teams traded baskets for three minutes as Penn State went 4-of-5 from the field over that span and it cut its deficit to eight points with a 5-0 run roughly 13 minutes into the half, prompting a timeout from Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions kept the contest close and went on a 9-0 run to tie the game with two minutes left on the clock.

Sam Sessoms made a late triple to pull within one point, and Penn State got the steal off the ensuing inbounds play but couldn’t convert as Rutgers finished with the win.

Rutgers’ high-defensive pressure

Rutgers pressured Penn State every inch of the court from the start of Sunday’s game.

The Scarlet Knights’ full court press forced Penn State to move the ball faster up the court and out of its normal half-court sets.

Resulting from the pressure were three shot-clock violations and six turnovers by the Nittany Lions, which threw their offense out of rhythm.

While the Scarlet Knights opened the second half with the same pressure, the blue and white weathered the storm much better than it did in the opening 20 minutes.

The blue and white battled back — it had a chance to edge the Scarlet Knights with the steal off an inbounds play following Rutgers’ final timeout but couldn’t get the triple to go.

Poor shooting for Penn State

Coach Micah Shrewsberry noted the importance of starting fast on the road in the Big Ten in order to stay competitive.

However, the Nittany Lions couldn’t buy a basket in the first half of Sunday’s contest, making just five of their attempted 28 shots from the field and one of its attempted 12 triples in the opening 20 minutes.

The second half featured more of the same as the blue and white didn’t find its first points of the half until almost four minutes in.

Penn State stayed afloat courtesy of ?? made free throws in the contest, which gave it fuel to go on a 9-0 run to tie the game with just under two minutes left in the game.

The Nittany Lions shot 46.5% from the field and knocked down five triples in the closing 20 minutes to make the game interesting down the stretch.

Seth Lundy, who finished with 17 points, led a trio of Nittany Lions in double figures — Sam Sessoms turned in 10 points while John Harrar notched a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

End of the regular season

Shrewsberry’s first regular season at the helm of the Penn State program came to an end Sunday at Piscataway.

The Nittany Lions finished with an overall record of 12-16 and a conference record of 7-12 along with a record of 10-5 when playing inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Although it plays in one of the toughest basketball conferences in the country, the blue and white made the final score lines close against some of the best teams in the Big Ten.

Thirteen of Penn State’s 20 Big Ten games were decided by single digits — eight of its conference losses were decided by seven or less points.

Furthermore, Penn State lost three of its biggest contributors from last season to the transfer portal, but Shrewsberry worked with what he had and turned in a respectable regular-season performance.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE