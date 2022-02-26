Micah Shrewsberry’s first season at the helm of the Penn State program started with uncertainty.

The roster experienced additions and subtractions courtesy of the transfer portal — the remainder was seven seniors on the 2021-22 roster, making the blue and white the third oldest team in the country.

Those seven seniors were honored prior to Friday’s matchup against Northwestern inside the Bryce Jordan Center and the Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 67-60.

John Harrar, Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms made up the group of seniors that stayed in Happy Valley for Shrewsberry’s inaugural season following the coaching transition.

The other four seniors arrived in Happy Valley after committing to the program out of the portal — Greg Lee, Jaheam Cornwall, Jalanni White and Jalen Pickett.

Altogether, Shrewsberry praised the class for its commitment to the program throughout the last year.

“They all kind of put their blind trust in me,” Shrewsberry said. “They didn’t have to. They’ll always be remembered. I’ll always remember these guys.”

Friday’s victory is one Harrar won’t soon forget as the fifth-year senior pulled down a career-best 20 rebounds, shattering the mark of 16 boards he set 10 days ago against Michigan State.

His second-to-last game inside the Bryce Jordan Center couldn’t have gone better, Harrar said.

“It was awesome,” Harrar said. “That was a lot of fun. I think someone asked me how I would picture senior night and that’s pretty much it right there. [We] go out on a win.”

Although he entered the transfer portal at the end of last season, Harrar returned to finish what he started at Penn State, and he consistently set the standard for the team.

Shrewsberry said he enjoys being around Harrar on and off the court because of the person he is and even said he would hire the 6-foot-9 forward when he’s done playing.

“The good days and the bad days, he’s the same person,” Shrewsberry said. “I just love having him around. I hope he plays for a really long time, and then when he’s finally done, I’m hiring him on staff — I want him to be around me all the time.”

Harrar and the senior class’ positive example trickles down to the younger players, Shrewsberry said, which he hopes improves the program in the long run.

“John’s setting the culture of this program because he’s showing young guys how to work,” Shrewsberry said. “All of those guys are workers. They’ve had a lot of success in their careers. We want our young guys to see that, mimic that and then teach the next guy how to do it.”

One of those young guys is Dallion Johnson, who erupted for a game-high and career-best 15 points on five 3-pointers against Northwestern.

The sophomore guard credited the senior class and Harrar in particular with raising the bar high for the program in terms of expected work ethic and behavior on and off the court.

“They’ve helped me a lot,” Johnson said. “John is the main person that really took me under his wing. I hope to be a leader like him one day.”

Shrewsberry encouraged the seniors to not only set an example for the younger players, but to also make connections at Penn State that’ll last a lifetime.

Referencing a conversation he had with the seniors prior to Friday’s contest, the first-year coach wants the Nittany Lions to set themselves up for success no matter where life leads them after Penn State.

“I talked to them the other day about getting allies when they leave here,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s not just basketball-wise — just people in your corner. Leave with more than ‘I scored 200 points at Penn State.’”

