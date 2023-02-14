On Sunday, Penn State lost its fourth game in a row, firmly placing its back against the wall and finding itself on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

During those four games, the Nittany Lions had several chances to capitalize on opportunities and capture moments to put an end to the painstaking streak. However, in each instance, they fell short, further building a demoralizing feeling for any team, even with a veteran group like one the blue and white possess.

Micah Shrewsberry’s group was faced with a challenge, taking on a streaking and physically imposing 17-7 Illinois team that was looking to avenge a 15-point loss to the blue and white in Champaign, Illinois. In that contest, it was a dominant night for fifth-year guard Andrew Funk who posted 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tuesday night, with the tournament hopes on the line once again, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett rose to that challenge and finally seized a key moment for the Nittany Lions, posting a Bryce Jordan Center record 41 points and surpassing the 2,000-point mark behind 41 points on 15-20 shooting from the field.

Wins like these have the ability to increase morale, momentum and belief, concepts that can completely change the confidence of a team desperately needing wins down the stretch of a Big Ten gauntlet. With that, Penn State has an opportunity to feel a significant boost from its 93-81 win in which Shrewsberry’s squad posted a Big Ten high in points.

What created the momentum for this win though was the attitude and character of the team pregame, the mental awareness to flush the prior results and focus on the Fighting Illini with a positive mentality.

“When I walked down for shoot around today and then throughout our shoot around, our spirit was great,” Shrewsberry said. “Our spirit was great, like those guys weren't broken, they weren't broken. They were together, they were ready to fight, they were ready to fight together and I think that's the biggest thing is they didn't let anything affect them.”

With the 12-point win over Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood’s group, Penn State swept the season series against Illinois, taking down a team who has firmly cemented itself as a team capable of making a deep run throughout March.

Understanding the implications, Shrewsberry outlined that despite the losing streak, the mentality of himself and his team never wavered and never changed. The Nittany Lions put that persistence and fight on full display Tuesday night and showed their ability to adapt in the face of adversity.

“So it's all a learning process, and we're just gonna keep learning,” Shrewsberry said. “We're just gonna keep staying together as a group, fighting through whatever comes next and just keeping it the same, one game at a time.”

As a captain, Pickett has been entrusted with leading his group through both the good and bad and with four consecutive losses, the bad was quickly outweighing the good and as Pickett outlined, it was affecting the mood in practice.

However, that attitude shifted during the course of this week with the Nittany Lions building their confidence by stringing quality practices together and further building its cohesiveness behind closed doors to capitalize with crucial win.

“To put games back-to-back like that with losses was tough but we had a really good couple days of practice and our energy was good today in shootaround,” Pickett said. “Like I've seen some smiles for the first time in a while so I'm not surprised by the result.”

Pickett further outlined the mindset of continuing to go “1-0” a mantra built on by Shrewsberry, the football team and various other programs to stay one game at a time and stay focused on the next team.

Part of that mentality is staying focused and prepared off the court and as Pickett shared, the ability to alter the clips during film sessions directly changed negative attitudes to positive ones, a mindset that allowed Penn State to take down a team like Illinois in a crucial game.

“We've been implementing new clips of us doing good in some of these losses instead of just all bad clips, even a lot of good clips too like we're playing good basketball,” Pickett said. “Even though we are on a losing streak we're still doing some things good and I think that was big for us. Just everybody having a positive attitude, showing that we're doing good things and when we can all get on the same page, we're gonna be a really tough team to beat.”

