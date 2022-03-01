Most of the time, Penn State has hopped on a bus this season, and it’s returned to Happy Valley with a loss in its luggage.

In the final week of the regular season, the Nittany Lions are faced with two road games with its first of the pair being a trip to the State Farm Center to take on No. 20 Illinois and then a quick trip to Rutgers.

On the road this season, coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad has just two wins with one coming against Oregon State on a neutral site, and Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

The rest of Penn State’s wins have all been in front of the Bryce Jordan Center faithful.

In these last couple of practices leading up to the road voyage, Shrewsberry has been doing some “fine-tuning” to get his team prepared.

“It's about us being ready to play right from the start, and then putting together 40 total minutes,” Shrewsberry said. “That's what we've missed on the road. We haven't even put together a total game.”

Shrewsberry said on the road his team in almost every road game had a “three to four-minute stretch” that has put them behind the eight ball.

Although Shrewsberry has done his rounds on the road in the Big Ten prior to this year on coach Matt Painter’s Purdue staff, he is still learning what it takes to be victorious at the tough venues around the league.

“I don’t know,” Shrewsberry said. “I wish I did know. I think everybody goes through the same peaks and valleys on the road. Even the best teams struggle.”

Road matchups have been treacherous for some of the top-ranked Big Ten teams this season as Purdue was upset by Rutgers on the road, and the best team in the Big Ten, Wisconsin, had one of its worst losses on the road.

Shrewsberry has recognized that for his team to play well on the road, it needs to keep its “focus” for the full 40 minutes of basketball.

“There's a lot more distractions,” Shrewsberry said. “There's all kinds of stuff going on in the stands around you. Just more stuff going on, less people on your side — that is where things change a little bit.”

A key problem for when Penn State travels has been its ability to handle the ball.

Three out of five of the Nittany Lions' most turnover games have been road matchups, and Shrewsberry acknowledged turnovers are an area Penn State needs to clean up.

Shrewsberry said turnovers had been the “death” of this team on the road, and turnovers are what hurt them in those three to four-minute stretches.

“We need to really focus in on those fundamentals in terms of what we need to do, so we're not having those turnovers so we're not hurting ourselves,” Shrewsberry said. “Maybe that helps us win those four-minute segments a little bit better.”

A bright spot for Penn State over the last couple of games has been the emergence of sophomore guard Dallion Johnson.

Johnson has started the last nine games as he looks to make his tenth, dropping a career-high 15 points in his eighth start.

However, Johnson hasn’t played at Rutgers or at Illinois, so everything will be new for him.

Shrewsberry said the upperclassmen are a “calming presence” for the younger guys like Johnson when it comes to traveling.

“If those guys are playing with poise and handling themselves with poise, I think the younger guys will as well,” Shrewsberry said.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

+2 Nebraska spoils John Harrar’s final home game with Penn State men's basketball With his gritty and tenacious play, John Harrar has served as a focal point to Penn State ba…

Johnson hasn’t played particularly well on the road either. In his last road game against Maryland, he only had three points.

However, Shrewsberry had some high praise for how his youngster plays on the road.

“He's played about the same home and road,” Shrewsberry said. He turned it over a couple of times last game at Maryland, but for the most part, he's been pretty good about being level-headed and who he is.

“We need everybody playing that same way.”

Johnson and company have a tough couple of games ahead with its first being a first time meeting with No. 20 Illinois.

Teams have had success playing the Fighting Illini at home this season with its most recent loss being at home against Ohio State.

Shrewsberry said he hopes to replicate other teams’ success at the State Farm Center come Thursday.

“It is hard to get a win at Illinois,” Shrewsberry said. “People have done it this year. It is possible to do… We need freshmen to play like seniors, and we need seniors to play like seniors.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE