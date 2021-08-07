Penn State alumnus Tom Hovasse climbed the basketball mountain in a different way Saturday night.

The former Nittany Lion, who has served as the Japan women’s national team coach since 2017, won silver at the 2020 Olympics after falling to Team USA 90-75. It was Japan's first-ever medal in women's basketball after an improbable run to the gold medal game.

History made for Nittany Lion alum Tom Hovasse 🥈Former Penn State standout Hovasse coaches Japan to its first-ever Olympic medal in the sport of women's basketball. #Tokyo2020 🔗: https://t.co/nsPuUcTxR4#WeAre #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/4fo1259O95 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 8, 2021

Hovasse played at Penn State from 1985-1989 before spending the 1994-95 NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks. He also played overseas and for a number of semi-pro teams before retiring.

He began coaching in Japan for the JX-Eneos Sunflowers before taking the helm of the national team in 2017.

Hovasse won gold twice with the Japanese national team in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2017 and 2019.

