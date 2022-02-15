With every new coach comes a new playbook, and that’s what happened when coach Micah Shrewsberry was hired just under a year ago.

Shrewsberry’s play calling has had its ups and downs all season, with the Nittany Lions currently sitting at 9-12 overall and 4-9 in the conference.

This year’s Penn State squad is a mixture of returning players and new players that came over via the transfer portal.

The players that haven’t played for Shrewsberry before, or in the Big Ten prior to this season, have made the first-year Nittany Lion coach resort to a more simplified approach.

“We haven't been super complex in terms of what we're trying to do,” Shrewsberry said on Monday. “We don't have a bunch of guys with corporate knowledge.”

While Shrewsberry was at Purdue, guard Sasha Stefanovic had the “corporate knowledge” on teams, making it easier for him to call plays.

“There are things that we didn't have to do in practice, we didn't have to go through, and I could call it, and he could do it,” Shrewsberry said. “He's got corporate knowledge in their offense. He just needs to hear one thing and he knows exactly what his role is [and] what he needs to do in a certain way.”

Penn State has just a few games left before the Nittany Lions head into the Big Ten Tournament, but Shrewsberry said that level of basketball IQ is still trying to be built in the Penn State locker room.

Some players on Penn State’s roster for sure won’t be back for the 2022-23 season, such as forwards John Harrar, Greg Lee, Jalanni White and guard Jaheam Cornwall.

However, Shrewsberry thinks the players that are eligible to return to Penn State for the next campaign will be able to take a more complex playbook.

“You go into next year, and you have some guys back that have been here for a year. Now some little things that I say, they understand,” Shrewsberry said. “They understand it completely. Exactly. And they've been through what we are trying to do.”

Shrewsberry is a man with deep basketball experience, coaching on six other staffs before arriving at Penn State.

The first-year head coach has had to restrain himself from putting in plays he’s learned because of the vast number of new players on his roster.

“I get it. It hurts,” Shrewsberry said. “There’s a lot of things where I'm like,‘Ah, we can really do that, but I'm not sure if we're quite ready for it yet.’ With an older group, you would like to do it more, but the older guys are new as well.”

Junior forward Seth Lundy isn’t a new face on the Penn State roster, as he’s been on the team since 2019.

In his time since, Lundy has been under the guidance of two coaches prior to Shrewsberry, and he noticed that his playbook is a lot different from his previous clipboard holders.

“The only difference is coach Shrewsberry, he keeps it simple,” Lundy said.

One thing that Lundy has enjoyed from his new coach is when the clock winds down in the game, he lets the players be the coaches on the floor.

“He gives us the freedom at the end of games, play the pick and roll, keep the ball moving to keep the team honest and stuff like that,” Lundy said. “Before, there was a lot more set plays but there's just more freedom now. When you got a coach that believes in you, that boosts your confidence as well.”

So far, the first season of the Shrewsberry era hasn’t looked too appealing, as Penn State sits down near the bottom of the Big Ten.

However, Lundy had nothing but good things to say about his new play caller with seven games left in the regular season.

“I just feel like what coach Shrewsberry is doing with this team is really good,” Lundy said. “We are going to get back on the right track soon.”

