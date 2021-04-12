Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry’s staff is taking shape as three assistants were officially added Monday morning.

Mike Farrelly, formerly of Hofstra, was named as an assistant while Talor Battle was retained as an assistant coach.

Nick Colella was named as the program's chief of staff, having spent previous seasons serving as director of on campus recruiting and director of basketball operations.

Last year was Battle’s first year as a coach with the program. He holds the Nittany Lions’ all-time record for points scored with 2,213 and played professionally before retiring in 2018.

Farrelly comes to Happy Valley from Hofstra, where he spent the past eight seasons.

He served as an assistant for six years before being promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

Last season, Farrelly took over as interim head coach for the Pride and led them to a 13-10 record.

