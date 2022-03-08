Penn State men's basketball vs. Michigan State, Team

A basketball sits on the court during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State saw success in an early season tournament in 2021-22, and the Nittany Lions will try its luck again in the 2022-23 season.

The blue and white will return to a tournament format, accepting an invite to the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic in South Carolina next season.

The annual tournament will be held from Nov. 17-20, and the likes of Virginia Tech and South Carolina will be featured in the eight-team field.

