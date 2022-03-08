Penn State saw success in an early season tournament in 2021-22, and the Nittany Lions will try its luck again in the 2022-23 season.

The blue and white will return to a tournament format, accepting an invite to the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic in South Carolina next season.

The 2021-22 season isn't over yet, but a sneak peak at the 2022-23 slate was just announced by @ESPNCharleston 👀🔗: https://t.co/z3m6fpXkZj#WeAre pic.twitter.com/01Qtd3rFc1 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 8, 2022

The annual tournament will be held from Nov. 17-20, and the likes of Virginia Tech and South Carolina will be featured in the eight-team field.

