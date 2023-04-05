The calendar has turned to April, and college basketball has started to wheel out its awards, so it’s time for The Daily Collegian to do the same.

Penn State’s season has been over for a couple of weeks now, allowing for the dust to settle on a historic Nittany Lion season.

The blue and white had a lot of standout players and performances to help in the 2022-23 postseason run.

Here are the superlatives for the 2022-23 season.

MVP: Jalen Pickett

There’s no surprise here.

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett was one of the best point guards in college basketball and was named an AP second-team All-American.

Most of the time, Pickett put the team on his back by averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He was also the second player to record a triple-double in program history.

Pickett scored 41 points in the home win over Illinois, which was a Bryce Jordan Center single-game high and the most points scored by any Penn State player since 1961.

Pickett was Penn State’s best player in one of the most historic seasons in program history taking out opponents with his “booty ball” play.

He backed down and scored over some of the bigs in the Big Ten like AP Player of the Year Zach Edey.

When Penn State was in trouble in the postseason, Pickett was the guy Penn State turned to, giving him the MVP.

Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Lundy

The past two seasons, Penn State forward Seth Lundy has been overshadowed by Pickett, but an area where Lundy is on the same level as his counterpart is when it comes to defending.

Lundy is the best defender on the team and one of the best in the Big Ten. He uses his length and athleticism to his advantage.

Pickett averaged more steals per game than Lundy, but Lundy had more blocks and more impactful defensive plays throughout the season.

Lundy had to guard some of the best players in the Big Ten, and whether it was a shifty guard or a power forward, he handled them.

With the big defensive plays while guarding some of the conference’s best, Lundy takes Defensive Player of the Year.

Freshman of the Year: Kebba Njie

There’s an argument that Evan Mahaffey should get this superlative, but Kebba Njie was the most impactful freshman this season.

Njie was the only freshman to start this season, as he started in 26 out of 37 games, including the last 13 games of the season.

He was thrust right into the Big Ten, which is a league that’s dominated by bigs like Purdue’s Edey and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

At the start of the season, Njie struggled, but as the season went on, he got better and better, holding his own in the paint.

Penn State’s former big, John Harrar, ran out of eligibility, so the Nittany Lions were in need of someone to step up, and it was the freshman forward who did so.

He didn’t score much, averaging 3.4 points per game, but that wasn’t his role. His role was to be disruptive in the paint, and at the end of the season, he was. Njie shot when he needed to and was a perfect 4-for-4 in the NCAA Tournament win over Texas A&M.

Njie’s growth over the span of the year and his play toward the end of the season makes him deserve this award.

Mr. Clutch: Camren Wynter

Last year, this award would’ve gone to Myles Dread, but this year Camren Wynter takes the cake.

Wynter started off the season slowly but performed when it mattered most, especially when the game was on the line.

The Drexel transfer hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Penn State’s win over Northwestern and then had a put-back against Maryland in the final seconds just four days later.

Both of his clutch baskets helped Penn State move from the bubble to a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

If Wynter didn’t hit those shots, who knows where Penn State would’ve been. It could’ve missed the NCAA Tournament altogether.

There wasn’t a player more clutch than Wynter this year, so he’s the winner of this award.

Biggest Surprise of the Year: The 2022-23 Nittany Lions

At the start of the season, Penn State was ranked outside of the top 10 in the Big Ten preseason rankings.

Then-head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State silenced the critics and shocked a lot of analysts in college basketball making a run in the Big Ten Tournament. Not only did the blue and white make a run, but it came within two points of the Big Ten Championship.

After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, Penn State also won a tournament game for the first time since 2001. It did so in dominant fashion, upsetting seven-seed Texas A&M.

Penn State lost a few key pieces in the offseason like Harrar and guard Sam Sessoms, but it still managed to rebuild with some new transfers and a couple of freshmen.

Despite some players never playing with each other before, Penn State had a historic season after finishing 14-17 just a year ago, making the whole team the biggest surprise this year.

