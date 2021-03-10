With a new season right around the corner in October, a tenured coach in Jim Ferry received an opportunity he had never been presented with: leading a Big Ten program.

When Penn State named Ferry interim head coach prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign, he said he was “about staying present, focusing on the season, focusing on where we're at today and trying to get better.”

That philosophy has remained the same despite the ups and downs experienced by the Nittany Lions this year.

Now, after finishing the regular season with a 10-13 record, Ferry’s group has the ability to put some of this season’s frustrations behind it as the blue and white strives to build on a strong 3-1 finish to the season in Indianapolis this week.

Not only can Penn State prove fans and analysts alike wrong, but a run in the conference tournament could be the difference between people in the program having jobs next year or not.

That all starts with Ferry.

While many have speculated whether Ferry should or shouldn’t be back at Penn State next year, the Long Island, New York, native has an opportunity to prove himself on the national stage.

But per usual, Ferry and the rest of the team are focused on the task in front of them, as a tournament with this many talented teams can be daunting if you don’t come in prepared with the right mindset.

“It’s going to be so competitive, you're going to see some of the best basketball college has to offer,” Ferry said. “With us, it's just focusing on what's in front of us, taking it one day at a time.

“Our guys are coming in with a lot of confidence. I think we’ve got fresh minds, fresh bodies, our heads are clear — I think we're ready to go.”

While the days could be winding down on Ferry’s time as the Penn State head man, he continues to deflect any attention brought to himself.

Rather, he shifts all credit to his players considering the circumstances they’ve had to go through all season, which include a coaching change and a coronavirus pause.

So whether Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and Penn State Athletics want to bring him back or not, Ferry is still focused on the task at hand.

“I didn't look at it as an audition,” Ferry said. “My job was to help these guys, and I think myself, as well as the staff, did everything we could to help these guys, give them a great experience — the best experience possible — and to get them better to win games.”

Ferry’s dynamic with his players — something a new coach would have to build from the ground up — is something visibly appreciated by the Nittany Lions this season.

Other schools will likely be eyeing Ferry, a former Division I head coach at both Duquesne and LIU Brooklyn, who brings nearly two decades of head coaching experience to the table.

Success this week could either keep the 53-year-old coach in Happy Valley or land him a job somewhere else. But for now, he is committed to leading the Penn State program.

“I'm never going to use this platform to try to politic for the [head coaching] job. Decisions are going to be made out of my control,” Ferry said. “My focus has been on these guys, and my focus will continue to be on these guys until they tell me differently or until our season ends.

“That's what I've got to do.”