Penn State's highest returning scorer is running it back in Happy Valley.

Following a strong freshman campaign, guard Kanye Clary officially announced his return to Penn State amid a mass exodus of players from the program.

Appearing in 32 games off the bench, the 5-foot-11, Virginia Beach, Virginia, native returns to the Nittany Lions after averaging 3.7 points per game which placed sixth on a veteran blue-and-white squad.

Scoring double-digit points in four games a season ago, Clary scored a career-high 17 points on the road against Maryland and posted 11 points in the Big Ten Tournament against Northwestern.

With the addition of VCU players Adrian Baldwin Jr and Nick Kern Jr, Clary is the first of five freshmen from the class of 2022 to announce a return to play for new coach Mike Rhoades.

