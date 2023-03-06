Men's Basketball vs. Wisconsin Attack

Guard Camren Wynter (11) dribbles past a defender during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa. Wisconsin defeated Penn State in overtime 79-74.

After giving Penn State a pair of significant conference wins on back-to-back buzzer-beaters, fifth-year guard Camren Wynter received Big Ten recognition.

The Drexel transfer has been a consistent force for the Nittany Lions in the past month and after combining for 30 points in two games this week, Wynter was awarded the Big Ten's Co-Player of the Week.

As the blue and white relied on the veteran to come up with clutch shots in late game situations, Wynter drained a game winning 3-pointer on Wednesday to knock off Northwestern and a last second layup to upset No. 21 Maryland.

Wynter helped guide Penn State to a 10-10 conference mark and after four double-digit point totals in the month of February, the Hempstead, New York, native has averaged 15.2 points with a 72.2% mark from beyond the arc in the last five games.

