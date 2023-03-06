After giving Penn State a pair of significant conference wins on back-to-back buzzer-beaters, fifth-year guard Camren Wynter received Big Ten recognition.

The Drexel transfer has been a consistent force for the Nittany Lions in the past month and after combining for 30 points in two games this week, Wynter was awarded the Big Ten's Co-Player of the Week.

As the blue and white relied on the veteran to come up with clutch shots in late game situations, Wynter drained a game winning 3-pointer on Wednesday to knock off Northwestern and a last second layup to upset No. 21 Maryland.

Wynter helped guide Penn State to a 10-10 conference mark and after four double-digit point totals in the month of February, the Hempstead, New York, native has averaged 15.2 points with a 72.2% mark from beyond the arc in the last five games.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE