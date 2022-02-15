Not looking at the ball, stepping out of bounds and traveling — all things that have led to Penn State’s downfall the past couple of games.

The Nittany Lions struggled to take care of the ball at the beginning of the season, but they fixed it up at the start of the new year.

For coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad, though, the turnover bug is back in Happy Valley.

“It’s been an issue for us, our turnovers all year,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ve been fairly consistent turning the ball over.”

Shrewsberry said early in the year that his goal is 10 turnovers or less in a game, but the Nittany Lions have just one such performance in their last 10 contests.

In the past three games, Penn State has racked up 30 turnovers, helping add to the Big Ten’s fifth-most turnovers per game at 12.5.

Shrewsberry said he has an analytics assistant who doesn’t tend to put it delicately when showing the first-year head coach his team’s turnover numbers.

“He doesn't hold back with his adjectives,” Shrewsberry said. “It'll be like, ‘Your turnover percentage was this, this game. That is very poor.’ Like, ‘I understand. Thank you.’ I know it's very important, but it's just an area where we have to be better.”

The past couple of games, Penn State has been making mental errors, leading to turnovers that its opponents don’t necessarily force.

The Nittany Lions travel, throw the ball out of bounds on a bad pass and have had other means of giving their opposition the possession.

“It's not anything that the defense is doing,” Shrewsberry said. “We're hurting ourselves. Penn State can't beat Penn State. Penn State's gotta beat Minnesota. Penn State's gotta beat Michigan State. Penn State can't beat Penn State. Right now, that's what we're doing to ourselves.”

From Penn State’s loss on Saturday at Minnesota, there’s just a two-day gap until the Nittany Lions square off with No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday — then just one more day until Minnesota comes to Happy Valley on Thursday.

In the short amount of practice time Penn State has in preparation for a packed schedule, Shrewsberry’s squad is going back to the fundamentals.

“We just can't have [turnovers],” Shrewsberry said. “If we focus on the small, fundamental details in practice of catching the ball with two hands, passing the ball, the eyes.

“If you're not looking at me, I shouldn't throw it to you.”

In the final two minutes of the game against Minnesota, Penn State committed three turnovers, letting the Golden Gophers slip away from the Nittany Lions’ grasp.

The blue and white have been in a lot of close games this season, but the turnovers have been the difference makers on the road.

Junior forward Seth Lundy was one of the Nittany Lions to commit a turnover late in the game against Minnesota.

“It’s just little mental breakdowns toward the end of the game,” Lundy said. “Costly turnovers and stuff like that are just possessions that we don’t get back. We give them extra possessions, and we lose our possession.”

Penn State hasn’t played well on the road this season, only winning two games away from Happy Valley.

The turnovers also haven’t plagued the Nittany Lions quite as much on their home court, as they tied their season-low total of seven at the Bryce Jordan Center against Michigan last week.

The players have acknowledged that their carelessness with the basketball has boosted the tallies in the loss column on the road.

“I mean, if you look at a lot of teams that we lost on the road, they got more shots than us,” Lundy said. “Those factors matter, especially on the road. We just gotta limit the turnovers and stuff in the games.”

Penn State’s turnover problem has haunted them on the road, but the Nittany Lions’ next two games are in front of their home crowd.

The first matchup this week is against Michigan State, where Penn State had one of its better games handling the ball in the two teams’ first tilt, despite the final score not being especially close.

Time will tell, and Shrewsberry and company can cut down on the common theme to key a run late in the season.

“We'll keep working on it,” Shrewsberry said. “We'll keep getting better. We're having camp at the start of practice, but we need to get to the point where Penn State's not beating Penn State, and if we want to become a good team, we have to eliminate those.”

