DES MOINES, Iowa — As Aki Collins sat with Kebba Njie in the summer of 2021, he knew he had to make a pitch strong enough that would sell the 4-star La Lumiere School forward on the spot. With a commitment, Njie would become Penn State’s highest-rated recruit in six years.

Collins, then in his first year as a Nittany Lion assistant, was aware of the program’s decade-long NCAA Tournament drought. He was also aware that a first-year coaching staff poses a level of uncertainty that typically turns high-profile recruits away.

For this reason, all Collins could sell to Njie was a vision that wins would come and basketball would be played into March. Sure enough, Njie committed to Penn State just a month after he was offered and within two years he was starting for the team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With great success often comes great reward, and while much rests on the uncertain future of second-year headman Micah Shrewsberry, the Nittany Lions have now positioned themselves to recruit at a higher level than ever before, both in the transfer and high school sectors.

“[Our freshmen] believed in a vision when there wasn't really a lot to sell,” Collins said Saturday. “Groups that come after now have some evidence, empirical evidence of ‘OK, this is how Coach coaches, this is how he treats his players, so this is something I want to be apart of.’”

The evidence, which wasn’t prevalent when Shrewsberry brought in the program’s highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 or its second consecutive top 30 class in 2023, is overwhelmingly strong.

Over the past two weeks, Penn State came within two points of a Big Ten Tournament Championship and followed it up with a convincing blowout over SEC runner-up Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and a 71-66 loss to Big 12 Champion Texas in the Round of 32.

The impact of the Nittany Lions’ late-season run is already easing the burden of attracting future talent, Director of Recruiting Brian Snow said on Saturday.

“There's no greater stakes than what we've had really over the last two weeks,” Snow said. “The exposure that we've gotten on a national stage for Penn State, for this program, the way we play our head coach, makes it easier.”

When transfer portal targets see three former mid-major guards Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and Cam Wynter not only start, but excel in the national spotlight for the Nittany Lions, that means something.

When high school recruits see Njie and fellow freshmen Kanye Clary and Evan Mahaffey develop into impact roles, playing meaningful minutes in the NCAA Tournament, that means something too.

With five seniors departing the program this offseason, as well as a potential sixth in Seth Lundy if he chooses to turn pro, Penn State will be tasked to search for their replacements. But some recently-entered transfer portal options are already reaching out.

“One of the best transfers in the country just texted me, ‘I want to talk to you tomorrow,’” Snow said.

What areas the Nittany Lions choose to cover via the transfer portal are likely quite obvious when studying the players departing.

Pickett, a do-it-all All-American and one of the program’s all-time greats, can’t be replaced. But his supporting cast members like Funk and Wynter, seasoned guards with a passion to win and a shooting ability, likely can be.

So can Mikey Henn, a seventh-year senior who backed up Njie as a second-option at big man, a position that lacked size and depth this season.

“Since we’re losing Mikey, we may probably have to go get another big,” Collins said. “Just to have more of a balance on our roster instead of being sort of reliant on the 3-pointer.”

When looking at Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class, a trio that includes 4-star forward Carey Booth and 3-star guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes, those two areas of need are already being filled, but added experience in the portal is still necessary.

Booth, a 6-foot-9 stretch-forward and the program’s highest-rated recruit since Tony Carr in 2016, will bring size and scoring ability that should compliment Njie well in the frontcourt.

As for Braedan, Micah Shrewsberry’s son, and Imes, shooting is the name of their game.

“You need a guy who's a lob-threat like Kebba is, and we're trying to keep doing that,” Snow said. “We're obviously losing a lot of shooting so we brought in Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes, so they can both shoot the ball.”

Contrary to last offseason’s transfer plan to recruit players around Pickett, this year will be more centered around Njie, Mahaffey and Clary.

Clary, a shorter guard who plays at a much quicker pace than Pickett, is expected to handle primary duties at point guard.

He’d be the first to acknowledge that the three freshmen can’t do it all on their own and will need help if Penn State hopes to relish the same success it had this year.

“We never would have gotten to a Big Ten championship with just one person,” Clary said. “Basketball’s a five-man sport, it’s not one-man. I feel like once everybody buys in, good things happen for everybody.”

Just like the roster itself, expectations for the Nittany Lions will be much different entering the fall.

The goal has always been to qualify for an NCAA Tournament, but after actually accomplishing that for the first time in 12 years and visiting the second round for the first time in 22, it’s expected that the same success is repeated.

Clary thinks that with the right pieces and the right mentality, the best is yet to come.

“From the coaches down to everybody else returning, I think we all want to win an NCAA Championship, as well as the Big Ten championship,” Clary said. “That was the goal this year and I don’t think there’s any changing that goal.”

