Penn State couldn’t make it three-straight upsets in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions fell 69-61 to Purdue in the quarterfinals ending Penn State’s two-game winning streak in the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white started out the game hot with a pair of 3-pointers from senior guard Myles Dread putting Penn State up early 12-2.

The No. 3-seeded Purdue didn’t let the Nittany Lions get away early, marching back with under seven minutes to play in the first half with a jumper from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, and a layup from senior guard Eric Hunter Jr to make the score 24-20.

The Boilermakers kept on rolling late into the first half as Purdue took the lead of a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Brandon Newman putting the Boilermakers up 32-28.

Purdue picked up right where it left off going on a 9-4 run to put the Boilermakers up nine.

Penn State tried to fire back with a 3-pointer, and a couple of points from inside the arc from senior guard Jalen Pickett, but Purdue kept out in front with 3-pointer to put coach Matt Painter’s squad up 56-44 with 8:15 minutes left.

After struggling all season, fifth-year senior guard Jaheam Cornwall provided a spark for Penn State putting them within one with under three minutes to play.

Penn State’s late surge was not enough to take itself to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State’s hot start

In the past two postseason games, Penn State has been clawing its way back during the first half, but not Friday night.

The Nittany Lions got out of the starting gate at full speed on a pair of physical baskets in the paint from fifth-year senior John Harrar putting the blue and white up early.

Then Penn State opened up the scoring off back-to-back 3-pointers from Dread, which pivoted into a pair of free throws from junior forward Seth Lundy.

The Nittany Lions continued the constant flow of offense in the first 20 minutes with a pair of jumpers from senior guards Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms.

The blue and white’s big man, Harrar excelled in the paint, laying down a dunk and then following it up with a layup on the next possession.

Penn State’s fast offense kept the higher-ranked Purdue team off of its heels early in the game.

Purdue’s bench provides a spark

All season, the Boilermakers’ offense has flowed around their starters in Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey.

However, in Purdue’s first game of the postseason, it leaned on its bench to help kickstart the offense.

The Boilermakers’ offense was sluggish at the start with Penn State coming out firing on all cylinders.

Senior forward Trevion Williams showed why he was Sixth Man of the Year in the Big Ten as he came off the bench with a couple of jumpers, halting some of Penn State’s offense early.

In a similar fashion, Newman entered the game from off the court with a jumper that started a 7-0 run for Purdue with 5:02 in the half.

Newman continued to keep the Boilermakers' offense rolling with a bucket from behind the arc to give Purdue its first lead of the game with under three minutes to play.

Boilermaker's offense rolls

Penn State tried to keep up with Purdue, but the roster of the 3-seeded team in the tournament was too much to chase down.

Purdue’s leading scorer, Ivey showed his First-Team All-Big Ten status with another dominant offensive performance.

The sophomore guard did most of his damage driving to the hoop finishing 6-13 from the floor in the game.

With a couple of shots from behind the arc, Ivey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 17 points on the night.

In addition to Ivey, sophomore center Zach Edey used his 7-foot-4 stature to generate points from inside the area, finishing with 15 points.

Edey also used his size to rack up boards against one of the Big Ten’s best rebounders in fifth-year senior John Harrar.

The sophomore finished the night with five rebounds, which helped the Boilermakers outrebound Penn State 34 to 29.

Purdue’s offense was too solid up and down the lineup for Penn State to complete three-straight upsets.

