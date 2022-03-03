Driving Illinois all the way to the buzzer, Penn State couldn’t get it done in its penultimate regular-season matchup Thursday.

The Nittany Lions fell 60-55 to the Fighting Illini in a dog-fight defeat on the road in Champaign.

Penn State scored the game’s first points but Illinois used an 8-0 run to take the lead, which it kept for the majority of the first half.

Two 7-0 runs fueled the Nittany Lions’ push with under 10 minutes left in the half, and they went into the break up by one point.

Both teams battled back and forth to start the second half as there were seven lead changes in the first seven minutes of the frame.

Illinois took a five-point lead with under 10 minutes left in the game, but Penn State used an 8-3 run to take a brief lead thanks to John Harrar’s first two shots of the game falling.

Neither team made a field goal for over four minutes. With a minute left in the game, Penn State created an open 3-point opportunity for Myles Dread to tie the game.

The senior couldn’t get the shot to fall, and Illinois clinched a win with free throws on the other end.

Split rebounding

Illinois led for over 15 minutes of the first half despite not shooting particularly well.

But the Fighting Illini controlled the glass in the opening 20 minutes, pulling down 20 rebounds compared to 12 from Penn State.

John Harrar built a reputation as one of the best rebounders in the Big Ten, especially on the offensive end but the blue and white went into the locker room without an offensive board.

The Nittany Lions’ rebounding efforts made the game close in the second half as it held a 15-5 advantage on the glass with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

Penn State finished the game with a 34-29 advantage on the glass but couldn’t convert its defensive prowess into offense late on.

Shots falling early

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team led for just over two minutes of the first half — despite a poor rebounding performance, Penn State shot well from the field and deep to start.

The Nittany Lions shot 52.2% from the field and knocked down 5-of-11 triples in the opening 20 minutes.

Seth Lundy knocked down two threes while Jalen Pickett added a 3-pointer along with 10 points in the first half.

But that narrative flipped midway through the second half as the blue and white made just five of its attempted 14 shots from the field with under 10 minutes left in the game.

On the flip side, Illinois shot 53.3% over the same stretch, but both teams struggled down the stretch.

Neither side scored for over as the clock ticked under 15 seconds, but Penn State and Illinois caught fire from the field to open both halves.

Back-and-forth action

Illinois and Penn State fought a war of attrition in Thursday’s contest in Champaign.

The game featured 11 lead changes and 7 ties — the first seven minutes of the second half alone featured seven lead changes, illustrating what the remaining 13 minutes of action would look like.

While Illinois led for all but two minutes of the first half, it went into the locker room down by one point despite holding a large advantage on the glass.

The start of the second half proved entertaining with both teams exchanging baskets. However, a stalemate formed in crunch time as neither team scored for over four minutes as the clock ticked under 15 seconds.

Both teams went without a field goal for over four minutes, but Dallion Johnson broke that streak with a 3-pointer with six seconds left on the clock, which broke a six-minute scoring drought for the blue and white.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE