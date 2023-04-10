Making his first splash in the transfer portal, Mike Rhoades played his cards right to land Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr., a talented point guard who plays a multi-dimensional game with poise, confidence and high energy.

With Rhoades bringing in Baldwin as the focal point of his rebuild at Penn State, the junior guard is recognized as one of the top mid-major players in the country and was highly sought after in the transfer portal.

Following a dominant career at Saint Frances Academy in Maryland, Baldwin has been a consistent presence and dependable player for Rhoades throughout his tenure at VCU, logging just shy of 35 minutes per game in 2022-23.

A threat to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor and a player who could make an immediate impact in the Big Ten, Baldwin is coming off of a dominant campaign with the Rams, garnering Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

With the departure of Jalen Pickett, who was a key playmaker and distributor for the Nittany Lions last season, Baldwin has the capability to fill that void and showcased his ability to share the basketball at a high level in his final season with VCU.

Ranking second in the A-10 in assists, the Baltimore, Maryland, native averaged 5.8 assists per game, placing him at 15th in the country in that category. During his first season with the Rams, Baldwin also broke the record for most assists by a freshman per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

With a high basketball IQ and strong court awareness, Baldwin was fourth in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio — cementing himself as an elite passer and someone who limits turnovers.

At 6-foot-1, Baldwin plays larger than his size with his left-handed shot. Averaging a career high 12.7 points per game last season, Baldwin showcased his scoring ability by recording double-digit points in all but nine games a season ago.

A potent scorer who can generate offense from anywhere on the floor, Baldwin can score in a multitude of ways as he can attack the basket and score through contact, shoot a strong mid-range game or pull up and make tough shots from beyond the arc.

With his presence as a key facilitator, Baldwin’s bread-and-butter is in the pick-and-roll game where he’s able to either create for himself or his teammates. With a 42.1% mark from the field last season and 34.2% from beyond the arc, Baldwin is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end.

In addition to his elite offensive prowess as a scorer and playmaker, Baldwin is a game-changing defender who can attack opposing players while getting into passing lanes to generate turnovers and create offense in transition.

Ranking second in the A-10 in total steals with 67 steals, Baldwin’s aggressive defense on the ball and in help defense situations allowed the junior to finish 19th in the nation with 2.23 steals per game.

With his steals per game average among the best in the country, Baldwin would have finished third in the Big Ten in that category, ranking just behind Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell and Northwestern guard Chase Audige who split Defensive Player of the Year honors.

A full 94-foot player who flies around the court with shifty speed and crafty moves with the ball in his hands, Baldwin plays with infectious energy and swagger, an instant spark plug who can change the complexity of the game with just a few plays.

Becoming the third scholarship player on the roster, Baldwin becomes the first former VCU player to follow Rhoades on the road to Happy Valley and the first transfer overall. With his ability to impact the game in a myriad of ways, Baldwin is a crucial first piece for Penn State.

