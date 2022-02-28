With his gritty and tenacious play, John Harrar has served as a focal point to Penn State basketball over each of the past five years.

Harrar was once committed to play football at Army, but opted for basketball in Happy Valley. With an opportunity to transfer this past offseason, Harrar once again opted for the Nittany Lions.

On Monday, Harrar played his final game in the Bryce Jordan Center, scoring nine points and eight rebounds in a 93-70 loss to Nebraska, who sits dead-last in the Big Ten standings.

“I’m just disappointed that we didn’t play the right way for him,” Micah Shrewsberry said after the game. “His last opportunity to play here, that hurts. That hurts more than a loss.”

While losses generally aren’t something Penn State is too unfamiliar with this season, losses at home are.

Prior to Sunday, the Nittany Lions were 10-4 on their home floor. Meanwhile, a 1-8 away record has told the story of 2021-2022.

In what seemed like a destined victory for the blue and white before tipoff, what went wrong?

“Nebraska played harder than we did,” guard Myles Dread said.

Based on a second-half tirade from the sidelines, Harrar made it clear he was frustrated by Penn State’s lack of effort.

John Harrar filled with emotion on the sideline, and he’s letting his teammates feel the frustration.Tonight’s the final home game of his college career pic.twitter.com/0uCGqJcCbu — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) February 28, 2022

“For a guy that puts everything he has into it and cares so much,” Shrewsberry said, “for this to be his last game here, that’s what I’m hurt about.”

As the game wound down and Nebraska was all but assumed the victor, Harrar entered the floor one final time, grabbed a rebound, and exited.

With two regular-season games remaining, Harrar needs just 18 more rebounds to tie Ross Travis for fifth-most boards in Penn State program history.

As one of the top rebounders to don the blue and white, stopping Harrar on the glass was a key point of emphasis for Fred Hoiberg’s Cornhusker squad.

“You got Harrar manning the paint,” Hoiberg said, “the biggest, baddest dude in the league down there, especially on the offensive glass.”

Despite Harrar’s pedigree as the “biggest” and “baddest” in the Big Ten, Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers all but dominated the Nittany Lions on the glass, out rebounding the blue and white 34-22.

Harrar’s eight boards on Sunday were his first single-digit rebounding performance in five games, last coming against Minnesota on Feb. 12.

No stranger to a wrath of emotion from the sideline, Shrewsberrry kept his cool for most of the second half, while Harrar did the opposite.

“At some point in time, what is there to say?” Shrewsberry asked. “We’re getting our ass kicked. You have some leaders on the team and sometimes they have to say something for you, too.”

As one of, if not the leader of Penn State’s team, Harrar will have to live with a 23-point loss to Nebraska as his final game in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“This guy’s given his all for five years, and this is how he got rewarded?” Shrewsberry said.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Last-place Nebraska thrashes Penn State men's basketball in upset home defeat Nebraska came into its matchup with Penn State last in the Big Ten, 1-16 in the conference p…