Penn State entered Sunday afternoon’s matchup with Nebraska allowing opponents to shoot 46% from the field this season.

In previous matchups, allowing teams to shoot at such a high percentage had never been a huge issue, as the Nittany Lions have also turned teams over at a very high rate.

Penn State was once again able to force a number of turnovers against the Cornhuskers, but fell short when it came to turning those opportunities into points.

The Nittany Lions scored just 15 points off of turnovers despite forcing 16.

“In outnumbered situations, we really were not as productive as we'd normally been,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “Whether it's two on one, three on two, we normally score them at a higher rate — around 75%. Tonight, we didn’t do that, and that hurt us.”

Nebraska’s overall shooting percentage was consistent with previous Penn State opponents at 48%. However, this stat was heavily skewed by a second-half slump where the Huskers missed nine straight shots.

After removing those shots, Nebraska’s shooting percentage would have been 57%.

This was in large part due to the Huskers impressive ball movement and passing.

Prior to its matchup with Penn State, Nebraska was averaging just 12.8 assists per game, the third-lowest total in the conference. On Sunday afternoon, they had 12 at half time and ended the game with 19.

The Huskers put on a clinic on how to exploit an aggressive defense during the middle 20 minutes of the game.

On many occasions, Nebraska entered the ball into the post or got inside on a drive to the basket, where it was often doubled or drew a second defender out of position.

From that position, they often found wide open cutters moving to the basket or simply dumped the ball off to the man of the helping defender.

This occurred a number of times throughout the game and saw the Huskers getting easy uncontested layups or dunks.

“They hurt us on the interior, but it was more with cutting. They were feeding the high post and back cutting to the rim for layups,” Ferry said. “So not being our gaps and ball pressure [hurt us] and then we adjusted to switching everything.”

Penn State’s defense has been keeping it afloat for several games now, as they are going through a bit of a shooting slump and have had to rely on points off of turnovers to put up numbers in the scoring column on some occasions.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff clearly recognized that coming into the game and structured their offense to exploit the Nittany Lions aggressive defense.

“We made mistakes on defense today, our communication wasn't as active as it normally is and credit Nebraska, they took our defensive schemes and our principles and used them against us,” junior guard Myles Dread said. “Nebraska did an amazing job of attacking our defense and making the extra pass.”

Now that every game is a must win to make the NCAA Tournament, Penn State is going to have to figure out how to clean up its defense as soon as possible.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, this issue might not be entirely relevant in their next matchup. Ohio State shares the ball almost as little as Penn State does, averaging only 12.7 assists per game. A mark that is second-lowest in the conference, only above the Nittany Lion’s 12.6.

However, in just one week, the blue and white will have to face off against one of the premier passing teams in basketball — Iowa, who averages the second highest assist per game total in the NCAA at 19.8 per game.

