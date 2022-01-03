It may have been a 22-day break, but Penn State’s offense showed no signs of rust.

The Nittany Lions’ 3-point shooting was hot in their upset win over Indiana, with the blue and white shooting a season-best 50% from behind the arc.

Indiana is not a team to give up too many 3-pointers, allowing only its opponents to shoot 28% from deep.

Shrewsberry was proud of how his team shot the 3-ball against one of the stingiest deep-ball defenses in the Big Ten.

“If you look at it going in, it’s outstanding,” Shrewsberry said. “They were like the 14th-best defense in the country. They do a great job of taking away three points.”

Penn State drained 11 3-pointers in the contest, which tied the second-most the Hoosiers have given up all season.

Earlier in the season, Mike Wood’s squad gave up 13 3-pointers in a loss to Syracuse, while also letting Merrimack knock down 11 triples.

“I am looking at how we gave up 3’s tonight,” Woodson said. “This is the first time a team has gotten away from us shooting the 3-ball.”

This season, Penn State has been consistent at spreading around the ball and getting a bunch of players involved when it comes to looks at 3-point range.

However, leading the offense for the Nittany Lions was senior guard Jalen Pickett, who racked up 15 points in the contest.

Pickett, playing the point guard role, made a couple of 3-pointers of his own, draining three with one coming in prayer-like fashion as the shot clock expired.

Shrewsberry laughed at some of the 3-pointers that Pickett made during the match.

“I mean Pickett made 3’s, but he threw a couple of them in,” Shrewsberry said. “Those count, fortunately.”

Penn State’s sniper in Shrewsberry’s first Big Ten win was senior guard Myles Dread, who connected on the most shots from behind the arc for the Nittany Lions with four.

During the break, Dread tweeted out, “I will be better. Just you wait and see. I can. I will. I must.”

I will be better. Just you wait and see. I can. I will. I must. — Myles Dread (@mylesd12_) January 2, 2022

However, Dread said that his performance tonight was just a small piece of his tweet and that the tweet is more than just this game.

“That tweet came to me, just about everything in my life,” Dread said. “I tweeted a few days ago, just getting closer to God, you know, staying prayed up and then, treating people better and treating myself better and, being confident in myself, and that was a big part of my performance today.”

Later in the game, Dread hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State a four-point lead with under two minutes left to play.

He said his confidence in taking the “big shots” goes back to his freshman year when he air-balled a 3-pointer against DePaul.

“Over time, I realized that it was good that I had the confidence to shoot it at all,” Dread said. “That confidence never wavered to take good shots in big moments.”

Penn State’s ball movement around the perimeter played a huge role in the Nittany Lions forecast of raining 3-pointers in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Toward the end of the game, Woodson credited the blue and white’s ability to move the ball against his defense, and Dread thought his success was a big part of that.

“My teammates did a great job of finding me today,” Dread said. “They found me again late in the game, and I just did what I have done thousands and thousands of times.”

After Christmas, Penn State started practice back up on the following Sunday to prepare for Indiana.

Shrewsberry said Dread came back to practice on Sunday with a “different focus and attitude,” which led to his sniping from 3-point-range.

“He really pushed himself,'' Shrewsberry said. “He and Seth [Lundy] went against each other in practice, competing, going at it, and I thought they made each other better.”

Dread’s consistency from behind the arc has been when he had open looks, and Shrewsberry said that was a stat he looked at in the break.

“When he shoots uncontested 3’s, man, they go in; they go in,” Shrewsberry said. “He got a bunch of those really good looks, and a lot of that was other guys setting him up.”

At the start of the season, Dread missed some time due to an injury that made him sit out of practice, but he was ready to go in the season opener against Youngstown State.

Shrewsberry said the time he missed “put him a little behind,” but now Dread is fully healthy, scoring the second-most points on the team against the Hoosiers.

Penn State had one of its best performances from behind the arc to take down its first Big Ten opponent of the season.

However, the Nittany Lions play Indiana again this season, and Shrewsberry made sure to not show all his cards on Penn State’s 3-point success Sunday night.

“We had to find a way to get [3-pointers],” Shrewsberry said. “We have to play them again, so I can't tell you exactly how he did it.”

