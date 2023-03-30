In Mike Rhoades’ vision sits a Yuengling truck parked outside the Bryce Jordan Center, swarmed by Penn State fans, his family and the Schuylkill County community.

Raised in Mahanoy, located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Coal Region, Rhoades is all things hard work and all things Pennsylvania. The decision to head just two hours from home and coach Penn State was an easy one.

His coaching style and “bold, different and aggressive” mentality reciprocate the culture of his home town.

“Like the people of this commonwealth and this university, every day we’re going to work. We will be blue collar, we all have dirt on our hands and we’ll be damn proud of it,” Rhoades said at his introductory press conference on Thursday. “That’s who we are around here and that’s who our basketball program’s going to become.”

Last year, Rhoades said he and his wife Jodie sat on their back porch and watched Penn State and Iowa in wrestling, donning a Penn State shirt as they watched.

On Thursday, he was back in the blue and white, wearing a Nittany Lion logo proudly as he was introduced as head coach.

A deep history to the university is a major reason why Rhoades saw a fit with the program.

“I’ve known Penn State since I was born,” Rhoades said. “My dad used to drive us up here for a lot of different things. I’ve seen games in Rec Hall, I’ve worked basketball camps here. My sister went here, my brother went here, my dad went to graduate school here. It’s a cool place… who wouldn’t want to be here?”

A program just a week removed from losing its former head coach Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame, there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding what next season’s roster will look like.

All three signees for the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class have requested a scholarship release from the university, while four players — Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Dallion Johnson and Caleb Dorsey — have entered the transfer portal since the season’s conclusion.

Rhoades and his staff are now tasked with almost completely rebuilding a program and doing so in a timely fashion.

“Now it’s time to go recruit. It’s time to build relationships with these young guys that are here,” Rhoades said. “I told them not too long ago, to build relationships it takes two things: time and trust. I’m going to give them my time and hopefully that builds trust.”

The past month has been a rollercoaster for Penn State.

With a Big Ten Tournament Championship appearance and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, things were looking up for a program with minimal historic postseason success.

But then came the departure of Shrewsberry and the players, recruits and coaches that have since followed, leaving fans to feel uneasy.

Rhoades’ will be tasked not just with building trust with his players, but also with a fan base hoping to see the program grow on last season’s success.

“If we’re going to do this we’re going to do this our way,” Rhoades said. “It’s going to be more than just a game. It's gonna be about building relationships that go beyond the court and into people’s lives in the future.

“If you sweat for me and invest your time and put everything you have into this, you become part of our family.”

