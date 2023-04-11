With the departure of former assistant J.D. Byers who took the same position at Virginia Tech, Mike Rhoades announced an elevation and addition to his coaching staff.

Jimmy Martelli, a longtime assistant with Rhoades was promoted to an assistant coach role while Brandon Rozzell was added as the director of recruiting.

Official ✔️ Excited to announce the elevation of Jimmy Martelli to Assistant Coach and the addition of Brandon Rozzell to the staff as Director of Recruiting 🦁🔗: https://t.co/hscGH4USaX#WeAre pic.twitter.com/aSjIHBu0SU — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) April 11, 2023

The son of longtime coach Phil Martelli, Jimmy has worked alongside Rhoades at both VCU and Randolph-Macon where the duo launched their careers.

"Jimmy has been an integral member of our staff over the last six years and his elevation to assistant coach will provide a smooth transition for our program," Rhoades said in a statement. "I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to positively impact our student-athletes and program in his new role."

As Rozzell follows Rhoades to Happy Valley following his stint as the director of student-athlete development, he brings a decade of professional basketball experience overseas, playing in Denmark, Greece and Belgium, among others.

Joining the staff as the director of recruiting, Rozzell is recognized as one of the most accomplished basketball players in VCU history as he ranks eighth all time in program history with 193 3-pointers.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE