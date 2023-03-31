Coach Mike Rhoades has announced the members of his coaching staff.

At the top, Rhoades brought his assistant from VCU, Jamal Brunt, to Penn State to be his associate head coach.

Along with Brunt, Rhoades also brought in three more members from his staff at VCU: J.D. Byers, Brent Scott, and Jimmy Martelli.

A group of proven winners 🦁@CoachRhoades has announced the first 5 members of his staff → https://t.co/PeZbhWM6LM#WeAre pic.twitter.com/dbJzKW6tUP — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 31, 2023

The Nittany Lions' new head coach’s final addition is a familiar face for Happy Valley. Former Penn State guard, Joe Crispin, will be joining the staff as assistant to the head coach.

With these additions, Rhoades seemed to prioritize familiarity to start his tenure with the blue and white, as all coaches on his staff having relations to him or Penn State

