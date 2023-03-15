Penn State’s previous four head coaches combined for just two NCAA Tournament appearances in 20 seasons. Micah Shrewsberry made one in just two years, with his squad set to take on seventh-seeded Texas A&M in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.

The press conference leading up to a tournament matchup typically signals questions of expectations and opponents’ scouting reports. But, in Shrewsberry’s case, his impending future with the Nittany Lions was the hot topic Wednesday.

On the road to leading Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011, Shrewsberry has reportedly been connected to open coaching jobs at Georgetown and Notre Dame. But he remains stagnant on his plans post-tournament.

“I don't have time to focus on anything else but just being the best version for these guys and that's all I'm focused on,” Shrewsberry said when asked if he’ll be Penn State’s coach next season. “When the offseason comes then I can focus on other things, but I'm tunnel vision on playing this game for our guys tomorrow.

“It’s an ‘I don’t know’ question.”

Negotiations of a contract extension likely follow increased investment into Penn State’s facilities, NIL and coaching staff — in-depth conversations that Shrewsberry likely will not start with the university’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft until the season’s conclusion.

While it’s possible the two have chatted here and there, Shrewsberry has been locked in since early November at accomplishing his goal of making the NCAA Tournament, All-American guard Jalen Pickett said.

“His vision was us competing for championships, like we did this year, and going to March Madness and seeing where Penn State can go,” Pickett said. “I think we fulfilled that. In my two years here, they got the ball rolling and changed the culture for Penn State basketball and tried to make it more of a national stage.”

With an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday and a trip to the big dance on Thursday — both firsts since 2011 — there’s no question the Nittany Lions have taken a step up both in conference and national competition this season.

What remains unclear is if the university will build on its recent successes and turn a shining moment into a consistent expectation.

Pickett seems to believe the best is yet to come, which likely begins with the university retaining the second-year headman.

“I think Micah is going to do a great job of not just making this a one-time thing,” Pickett said. “I feel like he's going to do it a couple times.”

The future is the future and reality will settle in whether it results in smiling Penn State fans or not. For now, Shrewsberry can only focus on one thing, and that’s what’s right in front of him.

Penn State has developed national stars, defeated powerhouse programs and exceeded expectations over the course of the 2022-23 season. Budding coaches across the country are likely taking note of what Shrewsberry’s doing with the Nittany Lions.

So what exactly does it take to win at Penn State, when so many others have failed to do so?

“Continue to do something special,” Shrewsberry said.

