Penn State’s chances of making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 seemed rather minuscule after blowing a 19-point second-half lead at home to Rutgers on Sunday.

But after just two days of preparation, the Nittany Lions arrived in Evanston, Illinois, with a new poise and a recovered stroke from behind the arc to knock off Northwestern, a presumed lock for the tournament, 68-65 in overtime Wednesday night.

After Andrew Funk missed an open 3-pointer near the conclusion of regulation, Micah Shrewsberry wrote up a new play in a similar situation, only for the play to be bailed out by a game-saving Evan Mahaffey rebound and a Cam Wynter game-winning dagger.

“Everytime we haven’t played well or we’ve lost or something’s happened,” Shrewsberry said on Big Ten Network postgame, “they’ve responded every time.”

Missing all 14 of its final shot attempts against the Scarlet Knights and going scoreless for the game’s last 9:16, Penn State imploded Sunday in a game that was both must-win and should-win.

With nine first-half turnovers Wednesday, it looked as if the Nittany Lions hadn’t quite recovered from the hangover of the loss from a few nights ago.

That was before they shot 58% from the field and 62% from 3-point range in the second half to ultimately return home for their regular-season finale with a win.

“The nine turnovers, that’s not us,” Shrewsberry said. “It took us a while to get back to being ourselves… Their defense is really good. It took us some time to adjust to how they play and adjust to their aggressiveness.”

While Jalen Pickett has typically been the main focus for opposing defenses to lock up, the more Northwestern opted to guard him with multiple defenders, the less it paid dividends.

Penn State’s prowess as a 3-point shooting team is known nationally, even after hitting just 8-of-29 attempts from deep against Rutgers.

When defenders move toward Pickett, shooters are left open, resulting in four 3-pointers a piece from Wynter, Funk and Seth Lundy.

Pickett’s seven points marked his lowest point-total since tallying just five against Loyola-Maryland on Nov. 10, but his 11 assists tie a season-high.

“I thought Pickett did a good job of just reeling the defense in,” Wynter said. “He’s such a good player that you can’t put one on him, you gotta bring another defender. He just was so willing to pass the ball to us and believe in us.”

Like Pickett’s ability to believe in surrounding shooters, it took much believing after the loss to Rutgers to win on Wednesday and extend tournament hopes.

The Nittany Lions hope to take the momentum into the Bryce Jordan Center and knock off No. 21 Maryland on Sunday.

“They picked themselves up, they dusted themselves off really quickly and I'm a much better coach with guys like this,” Shrewsberry said. “I'm happy for them. I don't want to let them down.”

